Lea Salonga Makes an Early Debut in HERE LIES LOVE

Salonga will appear in Here Lies Love from July 11 through August 13, 2023.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

4 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 1 4 Broadway Shows Close Today
What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical? Photo 2 What's the Longest and Shortest Broadway Musical?
Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look Photo 3 Photos: BACK TO THE FUTURE on Broadway First Look
Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!

Click Here for More on Here Lies Love

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Lea Salonga got an early start in Here Lies Love on Broadway! The Tony and Olivier Award winner, who was previously set to join the cast for a special guest engagement on July 11, appeared in the show last night, July 5, and will return tonight, July 6. 

Salonga, also on the producing team of Here Lies Love, will next return for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13. She will perform "Just Ask The Flowers," sung by the character of Aurora Aquino - mother of Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino, whose assassination ignited the People Power Revolution that ousted Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos from power. After her five-week run, guest stars from the Philippines will take over the role, showcasing the abundance of talent from her native country. This production marks the first time Salonga will serve as a producer on a Broadway show; Here Lies Love also marks the first time Salonga will play a Filipino role on the Broadway stage.

Salonga returns to the Broadway Theatre with Here Lies Love after making her Broadway debut there in 1991, winning the Tony Award for her portrayal of Kim in Miss Saigon at age 20.

Here Lies Love, which tells the story of former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos' rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution, will begin performances Saturday, June 17 ahead of an official opening night on Thursday, July 20.

As previously announced, the cast of Here Lies Love will also include Jose Llana (The King and I, The 25th Annual Putnam Country Spelling Bee) and Conrad Ricamora ("How to Get Away with Murder," The King and I, Soft Power - Grammy nominations). An international casting search is underway for the remaining company of 20+ actors.

Developed & directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, with choreography by Olivier Award nominee Annie-B Parson and additional music by Tom Gandey and J Pardo, the show's home at the Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway at 53rd Street) will be transformed into a dance club where the audience is immersed in the story.




RELATED STORIES

1
Interview: Jasmine Forsberg Talks Making History With HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Interview: Jasmine Forsberg Talks Making History With HERE LIES LOVE

Read BroadwayWorld's latest Debut of the Month interview, featuring Jasmine Forsberg, who is currently making her Broadway debut in Here Lies Love on Broadway!

2
HERE LIES LOVE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush Policies Photo
HERE LIES LOVE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush Policies

Here Lies Love on Broadway is launching lottery and rush policies! Learn how to purchase tickets!

3
Jo Koy Joins Broadway Producing Team Of HERE LIES LOVE Photo
Jo Koy Joins Broadway Producing Team Of HERE LIES LOVE

Stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy (Easter Sunday and The Monkey King) has joined the Broadway producing team of Here Lies Love, ahead of the new musical's Broadway beginning performance on Saturday, June 17.

4
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Here Lies Love and the AFM Local 802 musicians union have reached an agreement on the issue of orchestra size for the Broadway production. 

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie Here Lies Love Unisex Logo Hoodie
Here Lies Love Logo Mug Here Lies Love Logo Mug
Here Lies Love Unisex Power Tee Here Lies Love Unisex Power Tee
Here Lies Love Fitted Power Tee Here Lies Love Fitted Power Tee

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Co-Producer Jennifer Hudson Visits A STRANGE LOOP in LondonPhotos: Co-Producer Jennifer Hudson Visits A STRANGE LOOP in London
Wake Up With BWW 7/6: Timothee Chalamet May Return to the Stage, and More!Wake Up With BWW 7/6: Timothee Chalamet May Return to the Stage, and More!
Photos: First Look At Candrice Jones' FLEX At Lincoln Center TheaterPhotos: First Look At Candrice Jones' FLEX At Lincoln Center Theater
Jackie Burns to Star as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Beginning This MonthJackie Burns to Star as Céline Dion in TITANIQUE Beginning This Month

Videos

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks Video Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Talk Broadway Barks
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event Video
Watch the Full PBS A CAPITOL FOURTH Event
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle Video
New CHICAGO Exhibit At The Museum of Broadway Celebrates The Show's Legacy Of Razzle Dazzle
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CAMELOT
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
HAMILTON

Recommended For You