Lea Salonga Live In Concert With The Sydney Symphony Orchestra Album To Be Released This Month

Physical and digital copies of the album will be available everywhere music is sold on Black Friday (November 27th).

Captured in peak performance from the Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Salonga performs the beloved songs she made famous throughout her Broadway career as well as her signature songs from the animated movie blockbusters, "Aladdin" and "Mulan."

Track List:

1. Overture

2. Feelin' Good

3. Out There

4. Reflection

5. The Human Heart

6. Will He Like Me / Vanilla Ice Cream /Till There Was You

7. Journey to the Past

8. Why God Why?

9. Meadowlark

10. Children Will Listen

11. Drops of Jupiter

12. Will You Love Me Tomorrow?

13. A Whole New World (featuring Mat Verevis)

14. This Is Me

15. On My Own

16. Boy Band Medley

The concert will also air on PBS as a Great Performances Concert on Friday, November 27th as part of their "Broadway's Best" lineup.

Multiple award winning actress and singer Lea Salonga is renown across the world for her powerful voice and perfect pitch. She is best known for her Tony Award winning role in Miss Saigon. In addition to the Tony, she has won the Olivier, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theatre World Awards, in the field of musical theatre. She was also the first Asian to play Eponine in the musical Les Misérables on Broadway and returned to the beloved show as Fantine in the 2006 revival. Many fans of all ages recognize Lea as the singing voice of Princess Jasmine from Aladdin and Fa Mulan for Mulan and Mulan II. For her portrayal of the beloved princesses, the Walt Disney Company bestowed her with the honor of "Disney Legend".

Most recently, Lea starred in the critically acclaimed Sony musical-drama YELLOW ROSE which hit theaters in October. In August, Lea released her single "Dream Again" with all profits donated to charities aiding in COVID-19 relief around the world, including The Actor's Fund. Currently, Lea serves as a judge on the Philippines hit version of "The Voice" including the ratings juggernaut "The Voice Kids". To learn more about Lea Salonga visit www.leasalonga.com or follow her @MsLeaSalonga on Instagram, Facebook and twitter.

