Lea Michele Will Be Out Of FUNNY GIRL Tonight

Lea Michele will be out of tonight's (August 29, 2023) 7pm performance of Funny Girl as she is under the weather, per an announcement from the production. Julie Benko will be performing this evening as Fanny Brice.

Currently starring Emmy Award nominee Lea Michele, Tony and Olivier Award nominee Ramin Karimloo, 2022 Tony & Drama Desk Award nominee and Chita Rivera Award winner Jared Grimes and four-time Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh in a critically acclaimed, record-breaking run, Funny Girl must end on Sunday, September 3, 2023. The revival will have played 599 performances and 30 previews when it ends its run on Broadway.

Earlier this month, the production recouped its $16.5 million capitalization after opening in April 2022 at the August Wilson Theatre.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, and additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl has become one of the most beloved Broadway classics, famous for skyrocketing Barbra Streisand to stardom. This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 59 years ago.