Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL Matinee Today Due to Illness

Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL Matinee Today Due to Illness

Julie Benko will be on as Fanny.

Dec. 30, 2022  

Due to illness, Lea Michele will be out of Funny Girl's Friday, December 30th matinee.

Julie Benko will be on as Fanny.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer directs this brand-new Funny Girl, featuring the classic score by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award winner Jule Styne and lyrics by Tony Award nominee and Grammy Award winner Bob Merrill, (comprising additional songs from Styne & Merrill). The original book by Isobel Lennart, from an original story by Miss Lennart, is revised by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.

FUNNY GIRL features choreography by Ellenore Scott, tap choreography by 2022 Drama Desk Award nominee Ayodele Casel, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Tony Award winner Susan Hilferty, lighting design by Tony Award winner Kevin Adams, sound design by Tony Award winner Brian Ronan, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, music direction and supervision by Emmy Award winner Michael Rafter, casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA and Jason Thinger, CSA, orchestrations by Chris Walker, dance, vocal and incidental music arrangements by Alan Williams, additional arrangements by David Dabbon and Carmel Dean and vocal supervision by Liz Caplan.

This bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway. Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.



Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
voting ends in


Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Funny Girl Logo Pin

Funny Girl Logo Pin

Funny Girl Logo Magnet

Funny Girl Logo Magnet




More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 12/30: Joaquina Kalukango Performs 'Last Midnight', and More!Wake Up With BWW 12/30: Joaquina Kalukango Performs 'Last Midnight', and More!
December 30, 2022

Top stories include the new Broadway-loving American Girl doll, plus go inside the talkback for Merrily We Roll Along, watch Joaquina Kalukango perform 'Last Midnight' from Into The Woods, and more!
STRANGER SINGS! Extends At Playhouse 46 At St. LukesSTRANGER SINGS! Extends At Playhouse 46 At St. Lukes
December 29, 2022

​​​​​​​Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical has announced an extension at Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's (308 W. 46th Street). Originally set to close on Sunday, January 1, performances will now continue with a limited 8 week extension beginning on January 13. 
Patti LuPone, John Lloyd Young, Tony Yazbeck And More To Take The Stage At 54 Below This January!Patti LuPone, John Lloyd Young, Tony Yazbeck And More To Take The Stage At 54 Below This January!
December 29, 2022

Next month, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including solo performances from Tony Award-winners Patti LuPone and  John Lloyd Young and Tony-nominee Tony Yazbeck. See the full lineup below!
Rachelle Rak, Angie Schworer And More To Explore the Lives Of Broadway Women In ELECTRIC ISLAND At The Green Room 42Rachelle Rak, Angie Schworer And More To Explore the Lives Of Broadway Women In ELECTRIC ISLAND At The Green Room 42
December 29, 2022

The Green Room 42 will present the selections from the new musical Electric Island on January 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM.
2023 American Girl Doll Is a Broadway-Loving Performer2023 American Girl Doll Is a Broadway-Loving Performer
December 29, 2022

American Girl has unveiled its 2023 Girl of the Year, Kavi Sharma. Whether it’s singing show tunes or learning new dance moves, Kavi loves performing.
share