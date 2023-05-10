Laurence Maslon's New 'Cocktail Table' Book I'LL DRINK TO THAT to be Published This Month

The new “cocktail table” book by Laurence Maslon is published on May 23 by Weldon Owen.

We'd like to propose a toast! Broadway has always raised a glass to celebrate itself, both on-stage and off.

I'll Drink to That! is a celebration of theatrical tradition, a souvenir of magic moments on stage, and a practical guide to make one-of-a-kind craft cocktail recipes inspired by the best of Broadway.

Pre-order wherever books are sold now.

About the new book, author Laurence Maslon said, "Ever since my parents took me, as a wee lad, to see Maggie Smith in Noël Coward's Private Lives, it struck me that the glamour of Broadway and the elegance of a cocktail will always go hand in glove--or 'hand and glass,' I should say. This book--with Joan Marcus's sparkling photos--gives readers an effervescent overview of that bubbly relationship, as well as more than a few choice anecdotes to dazzle any after-show cocktail conversation."

I'll Drink to That! expertly mixes clever cocktails that pay homage to Broadway shows, such as the Rainbow High from Evita and the Bali Ha'i M'ai T'ai from South Pacific with authentic recipes for drinks that play supporting roles in beloved shows, like the infamous Vodka Stinger from Company, and shakes it up with a history of the cocktail on Broadway, detailed by one of the leading musical theater historians, Laurence Maslon.

Featured throughout are fantastic images, from vintage liquor ads featuring Broadway stars, to profiles of classic shows and the luminaries famed for their effervescence. The specialty cocktails get their own spotlight, photographed by the legendary Broadway photographer Joan Marcus at the iconic Sardi's restaurant, home to hundreds of opening nights for the past 100 years.

With thirty unique drink recipes ranging from Mame's Mint Julep to Beetlejuice's the Dead Thing, and illustrated with a wide range of rare drawings, posters, and advertisements, as well as original glamorous photographs by Joan Marcus, I'll Drink to That! is the perfect gift for anyone who loves the theater, enjoys an elegant bend of the elbow, and wants to be part of long and bubbly theatrical history.



