Laura Linney Begins Performances Tomorrow in MY NAME IS LUCY BARTON
Performances begin tomorrow, Saturday, January 4, for the American premiere of the London Theatre Company (Nicholas Hytner and Nick Starr) production of My Name is Lucy Barton starring Laura Linney (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, "Ozark"), by Elizabeth Strout (Olive Kitteridge), adapted by Rona Munro (The James Trilogy), and directed by Richard Eyre (The Crucible, Notes on a Scandal). The New York production is produced in association with Penguin Random House Audio.
My Name is Lucy Barton will open Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).
Four-time Emmy Award winner, two-time Golden Globe Award winner, three-time Academy Award and four-time Tony Award nominee Laura Linney returns to Broadway in a haunting new solo play adapted by Rona Munro from the bestselling novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Elizabeth Strout. The show was originally produced by the London Theatre Company at the Bridge Theatre in London.
Linney plays Lucy Barton, a woman who wakes after an operation to find - much to her surprise - her mother at the foot of her bed. They haven't seen each other in years. During their days-long visit, Lucy tries to understand her past, works to come to terms with her family, and begins to find herself as a writer. This spellbinding story is directed by five-time Olivier Award winner Richard Eyre.
The creative team for My Name is Lucy Barton includes Bob Crowley (scenic & costume design), Peter Mumford (lighting design), John Leonard (sound design) and Luke Halls (video design).
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Board of Directors of the New York Musical Festival announced today that after 15 years of presenting vibrant, new musical theater, NYMF will ceas... (read more)
Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In The 2010s!
With the new decade just around the corner, we're giving your the chance to test just how much you know about all things Broadway during the 2010s wit... (read more)
Watch Now: New York Philharmonic Celebrates Sondheim with Katrina Lenk & Bernadette Peters
Tony Award winner Katrina Lenk - who will star in the gender-blind 2020 Broadway revival of Sondheim's Company - sang Losing My Mind and Could I Leave... (read more)
The Stars Align... 20 Broadway People to Watch in 2020
2019 is almost over and we can't help but look ahead to the 2020 Broadway season, which is bound to be filled with countless star-making (and star-pre... (read more)
VIDEO: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Comes to Broadway in 2020 - Watch the Brand New Trailer!
Happy new year, poppets! Mrs. Doubtfire hits Broadway in 2020, and we're kicking off the year with a brand new trailer for the show.... (read more)
Pearl Sun Will Fill In for Emily Walton in COME FROM AWAY on Broadway
BroadwayWorld has just learned that original Come From Away cast member Pearl Sun will fill in as 'Janice & Others' in Broadway's Come From Away, Janu... (read more)