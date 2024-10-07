Laura Benanti, Kate Baldwin & Nikki M. James To Star In BROADWAY MELODY at 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winners Laura Benanti (Gypsy) and Nikki M. James (Suffs) will join Tony nominees Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly), Anita Gillette (Chapter Two), Kenita R. Miller (For Colored Girls…), Alysha Umphress (On The Town), and Helen Hayes Award nominee David Turner (Forum) in BROADWAY MELODY WITH Jack Viertel & FRIENDS on Monday, November 11th, 2024 at 7:00pm at 54 Below.



Viertel said, “I’m truly thrilled to be able to bring my new novel Broadway Melody to life at 54 Below. Hearing the songs that the characters in the book sing, talk about and that are so much a part of their lives will be really lovely and exciting for me. They’re all songs that I care about deeply and I look forward to bringing them to life in such an intimate atmosphere, sung by brilliant Broadway performers.”

Broadway Melody is a love letter to both the Golden Age of the American musical and a bygone era of the city that never sleeps, all seen through the eyes of a lovelorn trumpet player and an actress on the cusp of her big break.

The concert will be directed and produced by award winning creative Robert W. Schneider, with music direction by Greg Kenna.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 BROADWAY MELODY WITH Jack Viertel & FRIENDS tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.