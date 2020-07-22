Laura Benanti, Andre De Shields, Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller and More Join BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY Virtual Concert

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Ballots Over Broadway Will Take Place on Friday, August 7 at 8 pm PST

Chris Mann will be hosting Ballots Over Broadway, an intimate evening of Broadway musical performances by your favorite stars of stage and screen, to benefit Field Team 6 and Higher Heights for America, on Friday, August 7 at 8 pm PST | 11 pm EST.

The evening will feature Featuring: Emmy nominee Bradford Anderson; Tony winner Laura Benanti; Diva Impressionist Christina Bianco; Drama Desk winner Deborah S. Craig; Tony winner Andre DeShields; Fuller House's Juan Pablo di Pace; Wicked's Eden Espinosa; Tony winner Santino Fontana; ﻿Brooklyn 99's Melissa Fumero; Olivier nominee Jared Gertner; American Idol finalist Tamyra Gray; Dear White People's Daheli Hall; American Housewife's Carly Hughes; Tony nominee Andy Karl; NBC's The Wiz's Mykal Kilgore; Tony winner Jessie Mueller; Tony nominee Orfeh; Hamilton's Sabrina Sloan; Tony nominee John Tartaglia; Casual's Michaela Watkins; NBC's The Wiz Shanice Williams; The Cast of Hashtag America: Kyle Carter, Anthony Fedorov, Diana Huey, Kay-Ta Matsuno, Jennifer Paz, AJ Rafael, Jasmine Rafael, Christina Sajous, Heath Saunders, Nik Walker; and The UCLA Musical Theatre Class of 2020.

With Special Guest: Rep. Katie Porter

RSVP HERE.

