Laura Benanti, Andre De Shields, Santino Fontana, Jessie Mueller and More Join BALLOTS OVER BROADWAY Virtual Concert
Ballots Over Broadway Will Take Place on Friday, August 7 at 8 pm PST
Chris Mann will be hosting Ballots Over Broadway, an intimate evening of Broadway musical performances by your favorite stars of stage and screen, to benefit Field Team 6 and Higher Heights for America, on Friday, August 7 at 8 pm PST | 11 pm EST.
The evening will feature Featuring: Emmy nominee Bradford Anderson; Tony winner Laura Benanti; Diva Impressionist Christina Bianco; Drama Desk winner Deborah S. Craig; Tony winner Andre DeShields; Fuller House's Juan Pablo di Pace; Wicked's Eden Espinosa; Tony winner Santino Fontana; Brooklyn 99's Melissa Fumero; Olivier nominee Jared Gertner; American Idol finalist Tamyra Gray; Dear White People's Daheli Hall; American Housewife's Carly Hughes; Tony nominee Andy Karl; NBC's The Wiz's Mykal Kilgore; Tony winner Jessie Mueller; Tony nominee Orfeh; Hamilton's Sabrina Sloan; Tony nominee John Tartaglia; Casual's Michaela Watkins; NBC's The Wiz Shanice Williams; The Cast of Hashtag America: Kyle Carter, Anthony Fedorov, Diana Huey, Kay-Ta Matsuno, Jennifer Paz, AJ Rafael, Jasmine Rafael, Christina Sajous, Heath Saunders, Nik Walker; and The UCLA Musical Theatre Class of 2020.
With Special Guest: Rep. Katie Porter
