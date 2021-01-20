Last Chance to Accept the Take Charge of Your 2021 FREE TheaterMaker Challenge!
Check Out the Special Offer Below
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Watch 30 Broadway Stars Make Music with Muppets!
Since Jim Henson first burst onto the scene over six decades ago, Muppets have taken center stage in pop culture, appearing on film, television, and b...
VIDEO: James Corden, Patti LuPone, and More Celebrate 'One Day More' of the Trump Era with a LES MISERABLES Parody
James Corden is celebrating the imminent departure of the Trump administration with a Les Miserables parody! ...
10 BRIDGERTON The Musical TikToks That We're Obsessed With
This idea started by songwriter Abigail Barlow who asked the question, 'Okay, but what if Bridgerton was a musical?'...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Cast Members Reunite For the SAG Nominating Committee
Original cast members from Hamilton reunited on Zoom for a Screen Actors Guild Q&A this weekend. The Zoom call featured Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Dig...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 18- RAGTIME Opens on Broadway!
Today we celebrate Ragtime the Musical, which opened on Broadway on this day in 1998. ...
Throwback Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda Gathers Old Classmates For Performance of Martin Luther King Song
Hamilton is celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a throwback video!...