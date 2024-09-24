Lady Gaga to Sing From SWEET CHARITY & More on JOKER Album 'Harlequin'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Lady Gaga will be singing classic tunes from Sweet Charity, Singin' In the Rain, and more in her upcoming companion album to Joker: Folie à Deux, "Harlequin."

The LP – set for release this Friday, September 27 – features songs like "If My Friends Could See Me Now," "Good Morning," "That's Life," "That's Entertainment," "Get Happy," and more.

The new album comes just a week before Joker: Folie à Deux is released in theaters on October 4. Gaga plays Lee Quinzel – later known as Harley Quinn – opposite Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

The new album seemingly incorporates songs from the film, as well as original music that the Grammy-winner has written that is inspired by the character. Pre-save "Harlequin" here.

Lady Gaga "Harlequin" Album Tracklist

1. Good Morning

2. Get Happy (2024)

3. Oh, When the Saints

4. World on a String

5. If My Friends Could See Me Now

6. That’s Entertainment

7. Smile

8. The Joker

9. Folie à Deux

10. Gonna Build a Mountain

11. Close to You

12. Happy Mistake

13. That’s Life

Joker: Folie À Deux” finds Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) institutionalized at Arkham awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that's always been inside him.

In addition to Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix, the cast of the film features Emmy nominee Zazie Beetz, and Oscar nominees Catherine Keener and Brendan Gleeson.