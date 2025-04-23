LaTanya Richardson Jackson, LaChanze and Khaila Wilcoxon to be Honored at Black Women on Broadway Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Variety has reported that The Black Women on Broadway Awards will honor Tony nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Tony winner LaChanze and Khaila Wilcoxon. The awards ceremony will take place on June 2 at CURRENT at Chelsea Piers in New York.

Co-founders Danielle Brooks, Tony nominee Amber Iman and Tony nominee Jocelyn Bioh stated, “We are delighted to host the fourth annual Black Women on Broadway Awards to honor and celebrate the achievements of Black women in theater... This year, we are proud to honor these three incredibly talented and hardworking women, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, LaChanze, and Khaila Wilcoxon, for all that they have accomplished both on and off Broadway.”

Richardson Jackson will receive the Audra McDonald Legacy Award. LaChanze will receive the Kathy A. Perkins Behind The Curtain Award. Wilcoxon will receive the Florence Mills Shining Star Award.

Black Women On Broadway recognizes the achievements of women of color above and below the line in theater and provides an important space for the community to connect with one another and raise awareness for the many contributions the community is making on Broadway.