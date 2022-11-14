LaChanze, Norm Lewis, Michael McElroy & More Announced as New Black Theatre United Executive Committee
The new committee takes over from President Audra McDonald, Vice President LaChanze, Treasurer Capathia Jenkins and Secretary Schele Williams.
Black Theatre United has announced its new Executive Leadership Committee which includes President LaChanze, Vice President Michael McElroy, Secretary Lisa Dawn Cave, Treasurer Norm Lewis and Compliance Officer Tamara Tunie.
Black Theatre United is kicking off the theatre season fulfilling two major pledges from the New Deal for Broadway, created in partnership with various Broadway theater owners, producers, creatives, and unions to honor Black theatre artists. On September 13th, The Shubert Organization officially renamed the Cort Theatre, the James Earl Jones Theatre; and on November 1st, The Nederlander Organization rechristened the Brooks Atkinson Theatre into the Lena Horne Theatre. The Shubert Organization and The Nederlander Organization committed to having at least one of their theaters named after a Black artist, as part of Black Theatre United's New Deal for Broadway released in August 2021.
"We are proud of the legacy that we are building, and we are grateful for your support as we continue to do the important work to preserve our history and ensure the legacy of Black theatre as American culture," said the BTU Executive Leadership Committee.
BTU, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, was founded to build pathways of access and opportunities for Black and other students and industry professionals who have been historically marginalized in the theatre community.
For more information and updates please visit www.blacktheatreunited.com.
