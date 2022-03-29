LaChanze, Bebe Neuwirth, Victoria Clark, and Justin Cooley Set For Atlantic Theater Company's 2022 Gala: Let's Party!

Atlantic Theater Company will present their 2022 Gala, Let's Party!, on Monday, May 9, 2022 at Loeb Boathouse at Central Park. This year, Atlantic is celebrating the first season back on their stages following the 18-month shutdown due to the global pandemic.

Featured performers for the evening will include Tony Award Winner LaChanze (The Secret Life of Bees), Tony Award Winner Victoria Clark with her Kimberly Akimbo co-star Justin Cooley, Tony and Emmy Award Winner Bebe Neuwirth (The Bedwetter) and more. All artists are subject to change and additional artists will be announced at a later date.

Let's Party! will begin at 6:30pm at Loeb Boathouse at Central Park with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a three-course dinner at 7:30pm and star-studded performances.

Gala ticket prices begin at $1,000 and may be purchased by visiting atlantictheater.org/gala, contacting 646-216-1086 or gala@atlantictheater.org.

The annual Gala is Atlantic's most important fundraising event of the year. Proceeds from the gala will benefit Atlantic's annual productions, new play and musical development, and arts education initiatives for more than 3,500 students across New York City.

Atlantic Theater Company is committed to providing and maintaining a gathering place that is free of known hazards. In order to safeguard the health of our entire community, proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for all guests.