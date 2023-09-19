LYRICS FOR LIFE Returns November 12 At Symphony Space

KOTA Productions' Lyrics For Life returns on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Symphony Space in New York, NY.

Laura Luc, creator of Lyrics For Life and founder of KOTA, will direct and produce. Alex-Renee Davies will serve as music director, with choreography by Jeorgi Smith, and Alyssa Luc as Associate Producer. The event will be co-hosted by Swayam Bhatia (Disney's The Mighty Ducks and HBO's Succession) and Devin Trey Campbell (Broadway's MJ The Musical, Broadway's Kinky Boots and ABC's Single Parents).

The one-night concert is a musical celebration in honor of mental health awareness and suicide prevention. Through the power of music, Lyrics For Life aims to break the stigma surrounding mental health. Seen in New York City, Los Angeles and virtually, the event has previously featured hundreds of young performers from Broadway, television and film.

Lyrics For Life will feature a diverse lineup of talented artists and musicians. Alumni include Meg Donnelly (Disney's Zombies and ABC's American Housewife), Austyn Johnson (The Greatest Showman and The Post), Kaylin Hedges (American Idol), Lexi Underwood (Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere, Cruel Summer and Disney's Sneakerella), Oona Laurence (Tony Award honoree for Broadway's Matilda), Presley Ryan (Broadway's Beetlejuice), Gabriella Baldacchino (Disney's Disenchanted), Shereen Pimentel (Broadway's West Side Story and The Lion King), to name a select few. A virtual open call audition for ages 6-25 years old is currently accepting submissions through Oct 1, 2023 through the KOTA website.

KOTA Productions, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization based in New York City, is dedicated to creating innovative entertainment for all ages. KOTA aims to inspire young people to follow their passions and make a positive impact on the world. KOTA's commitment to giving back extends beyond performances, as the company actively seeks partnerships with organizations that align with our mission of making a difference in the lives of others. KOTA has trained and worked with performers from Broadway productions, National Tours, feature films and TV shows. KOTA fosters creativity, self-expression, and teamwork among young artists, developing a strong foundation for success in the performing arts and beyond.

