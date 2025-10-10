LOVE YOURSELF MORE Comes to The PIT Loft

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Heather E. Schwartz will bring her new solo show Love Yourself More to The PIT Loft (154 West 29th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues) on Sunday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m. The interactive piece uses comedy to explore themes of self-compassion and emotional resilience.

Originally developed as a school assembly program, Love Yourself More integrates audience participation through movement, Q&A, and sing-along moments. “It’s important to me that this message reaches anyone who needs it,” Schwartz said. “Self-directed care and compassion can make a positive difference in people’s lives and in the lives of those around them.”

Schwartz’s previous work includes writing for Little Golden Books, co-writing an animation script for NASA, and appearing on E! Entertainment’s True Hollywood Story. She has performed at The PIT and Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.