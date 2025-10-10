LOVE YOURSELF MORE Comes to The PIT Loft

Performance set for Sunday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m..
Heather E. Schwartz will bring her new solo show Love Yourself More to The PIT Loft (154 West 29th Street, between 6th and 7th Avenues) on Sunday, November 2 at 7:00 p.m. The interactive piece uses comedy to explore themes of self-compassion and emotional resilience.
Originally developed as a school assembly program, Love Yourself More integrates audience participation through movement, Q&A, and sing-along moments. “It’s important to me that this message reaches anyone who needs it,” Schwartz said. “Self-directed care and compassion can make a positive difference in people’s lives and in the lives of those around them.”
Schwartz’s previous work includes writing for Little Golden Books, co-writing an animation script for NASA, and appearing on E! Entertainment’s True Hollywood Story. She has performed at The PIT and Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre.
