LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Continues With Episodes Curated by Audra McDonald and Michael Feinstein

Carnegie Hall continues its new online series-Live with Carnegie Hall-through July with an episode today, Tuesday, July 7 at 2PM EDT, hosted by Michael Feinstein, exploring music by composer Cole Porter. Feinstein will lead the discussion and music joined by special guest vocalists Storm Large and Catherine Russell.



Musical Explorers returns to Learn with Carnegie Hall on Wednesday, July 8 at 2PM EDT with a program that features Greek folk, Malian traditional music, and Indian classical music. Musical Explorers invites families and kids to learn songs from around the world, building a deeper understanding of different cultures while developing basic singing and listening skills. This episode will feature a full digital concert experience. Families are invited to learn even more about the music using Carnegie Hall's new step-by-step Musical Explorers guide for families and to discover more about these diverse musical genres and the featured artists before the concert.



Learn with Carnegie Hall continues on Wednesday, July 15 at 2PM EDT featuring All Together: A Global Ode to Joy, a yearlong project led by conductor Marin Alsop commemorating the 250th anniversary of Beethoven's birth. The episode will feature excerpts from the first All Together performance by the São Paulo Symphony Orchestra in Brazil in December 2019, a conversation with former US poet laureate Tracy K. Smith about the adaptation of Schiller's "Ode to Joy" poem that she created for the project, and performances of original songs inspired by the All Together project, written by songwriters from across New York City.



On Tuesday, July 21 at 2PM EDT, Carnegie Hall celebrates the life of violinist Isaac Stern on the occasion of his 100th birthday with a special edition of Live with Carnegie Hall. A world-acclaimed violinist, educator, and activist, Stern was an American icon. Carnegie Hall dedicated its 2019-2020 season in his honor, grateful for his tireless work in saving the building from demolition in 1960 and for his aspirations of what the concert hall would mean to future generations. This episode will feature conversation and music by Stern's longtime friends and collaborators.

Audra McDonald curates a Live with Carnegie Hall program on Thursday, July 23 at 2PM EDT joined by musical director Andy Einhorn, including selections that are new to her songbook as well as a conversation with CBS Sunday Morning correspondent Mo Rocca.



Both Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall stream on Carnegie Hall's webpage, as well as the Hall's Facebook and YouTube pages. A schedule of upcoming episodes and archived programs available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/live and carnegiehall.org/learn.

Live with Carnegie Hall features new original online programs that connect world-class artists with music lovers everywhere. The series features musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives. Live with Carnegie Hall launched in April and has included episodes hosted by Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Rosanne Cash, Renée Fleming, Angélique Kidjo, Ute Lemper, Alisa Weilerstein, and more. A schedule of upcoming episodes as well as archived programs that are available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/live.



"Through the reach of technology, Live with Carnegie Hall offers us the opportunity to bring people together to enjoy unique musical experiences at a time when we all need the uplifting inspiration of the arts more than ever," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "We are excited to be able to share our virtual stage with some of the world's most extraordinary artists-representing the full range of music that is featured on Carnegie Hall's stages every day of the week. They will be joining us to personally curate these episodes, sharing their artistry, personal musical perspectives, and captivating stories."



In addition to live conversation and performance, Live with Carnegie Hall programming will integrate historical or recent audio/video content drawn from concerts, master classes, and recordings. In most of the programs, artists will engage with viewers in real time via social media, building an inspired sense of community.



Carnegie Hall has recently launched another new online series-Learn with Carnegie Hall-including a wide range of musical activities for families, created by the Hall's Weill Music Institute. Over the course of the summer, episodes will be available for families, educators, young musicians, and community members to stream weekly that explore the power of music to spark growth, curiosity, and connection. Programs are available for free via carnegiehall.org/learn and the Hall's Facebook and YouTube channels, and can also be streamed on-demand following the webcast date.



Carnegie Hall Fridays on medici.tv



In addition to the Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall series, webcasts of past performances from Carnegie Hall are being made available for free to audiences worldwide on a weekly basis through Carnegie Hall Fridays in partnership with medici.tv



Through July 11, concerts from Carnegie Hall and medici.tv's archive of past live broadcasts will be put back online on both the medici.tv platform and carnegiehall.org beginning each Friday and made available throughout the weekend. Each program will remain available to watch on-demand, free of charge, for 72 hours, from Friday, 9 am CET (Paris time) to Monday, 9 am CET.



Upcoming webcasts include selections from concerts around the world by Carnegie Hall's national youth ensembles (July 10).

