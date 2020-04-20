LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Continues This Spring With Joshua Bell, Ute Lemper, Emanuel Ax and More
In coming weeks, Carnegie Hall continues its new online series Live with Carnegie Hall with new original programming designed to connect world-class artists with musical lovers everywhere, features live musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives. The series-which launched earlier this month with episodes hosted by Tituss Burgess and Yannick Nézet-Séguin-has been specially created by Carnegie Hall in response to the current world environment with audiences seeking compelling ways to explore music and the arts from home.
Live with Carnegie Hall returns tomorrow, Tuesday, April 21 at 2PM EDT, with chanteuse Ute Lemper curating an episode commemorating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of concentration camps with songs of rebellion, hope, defiance, and life-affirming resilience written during the Holocaust. This live performance draws upon stories from Bergen-Belsen, conversations with Orly Beigel and Elisha Wiesel, both children of Holocaust survivors, as well as musical collaboration with cellist Jan Vogler. In April 2021, Ms. Lemper returns to Zankel Hall with a concert as part of the Voices of Hope: Artists in Times of Oppression festival.
Pianist Emanuel Ax hosts Live with Carnegie Hall on Thursday, April 23 at 2PM EDT, joined by special guests, fellow pianists Yefim Bronfman and Marc-André Hamelin. Together they journey through the legacy of great pianists at Carnegie Hall from legends Vladimir Horowitz and Arthur Rubinstein to superstars of today.
On Tuesday, April 28 at 2PM EDT, four-time Grammy Award winner Angélique Kidjo embraces West African musical traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk, and jazz as well as influences from Europe and Latin America. This episode will be moderated by WNYC's Soundcheck host John Schaefer.
Violinist Joshua Bell is joined by his frequent trio partners pianist Jeremy Denk and cellist Steven Isserlis for an afternoon of performances and conversation on Thursday, April 30 at 2PM EDT. In addition to solo performances, the episode will feature a virtual performance of the second and third movements of the Mendelssohn Piano Trio in D Minor.
"Through the reach of technology, Live with Carnegie Hall offers us the opportunity to bring people together to enjoy unique musical experiences at a time when we all need the uplifting inspiration of the arts more than ever," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "We are excited to be able to share our virtual stage with some of the world's most extraordinary artists-representing the full range of music that is featured on Carnegie Hall's stages every day of the week. They will be joining us to personally curate these episodes, sharing their artistry, personal musical perspectives, and captivating stories."
In addition to live conversation and/performance, Live with Carnegie Hall programming will integrate historical or recent audio/video content drawn from concerts, master classes, and recordings. In most of the programs, artists will engage with viewers in real time via social media, building an inspired sense of community.
The series will be streamed on Carnegie Hall's social media channels via Facebook Live and Instagram Live. A schedule of upcoming episodes as well as archived programs that are available for on-demand viewing will be found on carnegiehall.org/live.
Visitors to this page are also invited to explore encore presentations of "Live from Carnegie Hall" radio broadcasts produced in partnership with WQXR 105.9FM; webcasts of past performances and masterclasses; music playlists; and video features from Carnegie Hall's Archives.
Alongside Live with Carnegie Hall, significant efforts have been made to pivot the wide range of high-quality music education and social impact programming created by Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute to an online-first approach in order to serve students, families, and educators at home for the duration of the pandemic and beyond.
This special focus by WMI's team includes promoting the Hall's Musical Explorers and Link Up curriculums-already used by many hundreds of thousands of elementary school students in classrooms nationwide-to parents and teachers via a new family-facing resource page; sharing Carnegie Hall Music Educators' Workshop video content as well as a variety of classroom resources with teachers; expanding resources for parents at home with very young children as an off-shoot of Carnegie Hall's Lullaby Project; bringing programs for local teens online; and highlighting Carnegie Hall's library of masterclass content with leading artists to benefit young professional musicians.
A new Facebook group for music educators-publicly available to everyone-has also been launched by Carnegie Hall to encourage conversation and communication, inviting teachers to share resources and on-the-job experiences including best practices for remote learning during this challenging time.
"For many years, the Hall has served hundreds of thousands of students and educators across the country and around the world through its specially-created, dynamic music education curriculums, which we have now made available online" said Gillinson. "We are happy to tap these tools, engaging with families and educators currently seeking direct-to-home resources, helping them to make music an everyday part of their lives."
