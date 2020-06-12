LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Continues This Month With Michael Feinstein, Cheyenne Jackson, Kelli O'Hara and More

Carnegie Hall is continuing its new online series-Live with Carnegie Hall-with an episode on Tuesday, June 16 at 2PM EDT, hosted by the leading interpreter of the American Songbook Michael Feinstein. This program, dedicated to the music of Irving Berlin, features special guest stars Cheyenne Jackson, Kelli O'Hara, and Tony Yazbeck. With a catalog of more than 1,000 songs-including such classics as "Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)" and "Alexander's Ragtime Band"-Berlin is one of the most prolific contributors to the Great American Songbook. Michael Feinstein leads this lively episode of music and conversation. Note: This episode was previously scheduled to stream on June 4.



On Wednesday, June 17 at 2PM EDT, Learn with Carnegie Hall returns with a recent Musical Explorers concert for families. Viewers join New York City-based artists as they introduce children (ages 4-8) to music from around the world. Brianna Thomas shares jazz, father-daughter duo Juan Gutiérrez and Julia Gutiérrez-Rivera introduce the musical expressions of bomba and plena, and Fabiana Masili explores the Brazilian sounds of Carnival. Learn with Carnegie Hall episodes continue this summer with engaging programs for families and educators to share with children of all ages, aspiring artists, and music lovers everywhere, exploring the power of music to spark growth, curiosity, and connection.



2020-2021 season Carnegie Hall Perspectives artist Rhiannon Giddens hosts Live with Carnegie Hall on Thursday, June 18 at 2PM EDT joined by Francesco Turrisi. One of the most vibrant musicians of our time, Giddens' spectacular banjo and fiddle playing, passionate vocals, and perceptive songwriting are all wedded to a boundless musical curiosity that explores untold stories and reclaims American musical traditions for our time.



On Friday, June 19 at 7:30PM EDT, Live with Carnegie Hall presents a Juneteenth Celebration-commemorating the nation's true independence-the day dating back to the end of the American Civil War in 1865 when all members of the newly formed Union were finally declared free. More than 400 years after the first Africans were brought to the English colonies, the fight for equality continues. Hosted by Rev. Dr. James A. Forbes Jr. and featuring music and commentary from the 2019 Juneteenth event at Carnegie Hall, this episode will celebrate the importance of this historic day and acknowledge the long road still ahead.



In the following week, conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin returns as host of Live with Carnegie Hall on Tuesday, June 23 at 2PM EDT; mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard curates a program on Thursday, June 25 at 2PM EDT and pianist Daniil Trifonov headlines the program on Tuesday, June 30 at 2PM EDT.

Live with Carnegie Hall features new original online programs designed to connect world-class artists with music lovers everywhere. The series features musical performances, storytelling, and conversations that offer deeper insights into great music and behind-the-scenes personal perspectives. Live with Carnegie Hall launched in April and has included episodes hosted by Joshua Bell, Tituss Burgess, Rosanne Cash, Renée Fleming, Angélique Kidjo, Ute Lemper, Alisa Weilerstein, and more. The series is streamed on Carnegie Hall's social media channels via Facebook Live and Instagram Live. A schedule of upcoming episodes as well as archived programs that are available for on-demand viewing can be found on carnegiehall.org/live.



"Through the reach of technology, Live with Carnegie Hall offers us the opportunity to bring people together to enjoy unique musical experiences at a time when we all need the uplifting inspiration of the arts more than ever," said Clive Gillinson, Executive and Artistic Director of Carnegie Hall. "We are excited to be able to share our virtual stage with some of the world's most extraordinary artists-representing the full range of music that is featured on Carnegie Hall's stages every day of the week. They will be joining us to personally curate these episodes, sharing their artistry, personal musical perspectives, and captivating stories."



In addition to live conversation and performance, Live with Carnegie Hall programming will integrate historical or recent audio/video content drawn from concerts, master classes, and recordings. In most of the programs, artists will engage with viewers in real time via social media, building an inspired sense of community.



Carnegie Hall Fridays on medici.tv



In addition to the Live with Carnegie Hall and Learn with Carnegie Hall series, webcasts of past performances from Carnegie Hall are being made available for free to audiences worldwide on a weekly basis through Carnegie Hall Fridays in partnership with medici.tv



Through July 11, concerts from Carnegie Hall and medici.tv's archive of past live broadcasts will be put back online on both the medici.tv platform and carnegiehall.org beginning each Friday and made available throughout the weekend. Each program will remain available to watch on-demand, free of charge, for 72 hours, from Friday, 9 am CET (Paris time) to Monday, 9 am CET.



Upcoming webcasts include performances conductor Michael Tilson Thomas and the New World Symphony, joined by pianist Yuja Wang (June 12); conductor Valery Gergiev and the Munich Philharmonic joined by violinist Leonidas Kavakos (June 19); Philip Glass and the Philip Glass Ensemble (June 26); conductor Alan Gilbert and the New York Philharmonic joined by pianist Evgeny Kissin (July 3); and selections from concerts around the world by Carnegie Hall's national youth ensembles (July 10).

