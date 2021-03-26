LISTEN: Sally Wilfert Joins WHY I'LL NEVER MAKE IT Podcast and Pays Tribute To Rebecca Luker

On December 23, 2020, Broadway lost one of its most beautifully talented leading ladies, Rebecca Luker (Secret Garden, Mary Poppins). Two days later, her last project was released with longtime friend and fellow actress Sally Wilfert (Assassins, 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee). The duo album called ALL THE GIRLS is based on their live show of the same name. "We were both truly inspired by the women in our lives and in the world," says Wilfert. So in researching music for their show, Luker found the song "Be Careful" by Patti Griffin in which the lyric "All the girls..." begins the song, and with that their show title and theme were born.

Host Patrick Oliver Jones coducts a two-part conversation with Wilfert, covering not only the performance and recording of ALL THE GIRLS but also highlighting pivotal moments in her singing career, from working with Stephen Sondheim to the vocal injury that forced her to pull out of a show. Through it all, Wilfert's friendship with Luker was a sustaining force. "She was so positive and always supported me." Wilfert also shares some unique insights that not many people know about Luker like her gleeful affinity for naughty jokes and constant efforts to dress easy and comfortable.

Listen below!

Such friendship made their album together all the more special and meaningful. Wilfert says that creating ALL THE GIRLS has been "one of the most joyful, creative, emotional and artistic moments in my life." It is certainly a testament to the beautiful voices of both women as well as the enduring legacy that three-time Tony nominee Rebecca Luker leaves behind.

Sally Wilfert has appeared on Broadway in the Tony Award winning production of Assassins, The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and King David. She also toured the country in the first national tour of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Off-Broadway, Ms. Wilfert's credits include See Rock City, Make Me A Song: The Music of William Finn, The Mistress Cycle and The Prince & The Pauper. At Carnegie Hall she has appeared in Cole Porter's Jubilee, South Pacific in Concert (starring Reba McEntire), and Sondheim: A Tribute, (all for PBS).

