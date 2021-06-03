LISTEN: Laura Bell Bundy, Natalie Weiss, Damon J. Gillespie & More Appear on DRAMA. Podcast

Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy (Legally Blonde, Hairspray), Natalie Weiss (Wicked, Everyday Rapture), and Damon J. Gillespie ("Tiny Pretty Things," Newsies), and more are sharing their stories on theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell.

Listen to the episodes below!

Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!

Check out their episodes with Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Austin Scott (Hamilton), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon), Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), and many more Broadway stars.