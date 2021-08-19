LISTEN: Kelli O'Hara, Barbara Walsh & More Pay Tribute to Joseph Siravo on THE VORACIOUS STUDENT Podcast

Prolific stage and screen actor Joseph Siravo (Oslo, The Light in the Piazza) is celebrated and remembered in the most recent episode of The Voracious Student podcast. Tony winners Kelli O'Hara and J.T. Rogers, Tony nominees Barbara Walsh, and John Douglas Thompson and Drama Desk nominee Aaron Lazar are among the 30 artists who contribute their fond memories of working alongside and under the guidance of Siravo during the course of his steadfast and varied career.

Most widely known for his portrayal of Johnny Soprano on the flagship HBO series "The Sopranos," actor Joseph Siravo graced stages and screens across the country with his indomitable presence for more than 30 years. In addition to his acclaimed performances, Siravo touched countless lives as a co-star, teacher, and friend prior to his death in April 2021, following a long battle with colon cancer. One of his former students, Broadway actor and podcast host Denis Lambert, brings together a cavalcade of theatre, TV, and film artists on a special episode of his podcast The Voracious Student to tell Siravo's story through their eyes and memorialize the indelible mark he left on the performing arts world.

Also featured on the episode are Julia Barrett-Mitchell, Ray Brahmi, Karl Bury, Paul Calderon, Gregory Connors, Bryan Fenkart, John Gardiner, Kelvin Garvanne, Maury Ginsberg, Jonathan Hadley, Jessica Blair Herman, Buck Hujabre, Daniel Jenkins, Terry Knickerbocker, Bruce MacVittie, Elizabeth Masucci, Brian Patrick Murphy, Allegra Okarmus, Cambra Overend, Heather Parcells, Garry Pastore, Rachel Pickup, Michael Raynor, Laila Robins and Fay Simpson.

