Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

LISTEN: Justin Guarini, Brittney Johnson, Troy Iwata and More Join Latest Episodes of DRAMA. Podcast

Listen to intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journeys that brought these stars to the stage.

Apr. 15, 2021  

Justin Guarini (Women on the Verge..., "American Idol"), Brittney Johnson (Wicked), Troy Iwata (Be More Chill, "Dash & Lily"), and more are the latest guests to appear on theatre and entertainment podcast DRAMA. with Connor & Dylan MacDowell. The podcast has recently released special episodes with rising musical theatre writer Billy Recce (Little Black Book) and Emily McGill (Broadway Publicist/Tarot Reader).

Listen to episodes below!

Resident dramatics and twin brothers, Connor & Dylan MacDowell explore theatre, entertainment, pop culture, and the vibrance of love and life in New York City with Broadway performers, rising stars, and personalities within the theatre community. Joined weekly by thrilling special guests, they have intimately casual conversations about the dramatic journey that brought them here. With new episodes every Wednesday, listen in for your weekly dose of DRAMA!

Check out their episodes with Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Alice Ripley (Next to Normal), Austin Scott (Hamilton), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Phantom of the Opera), Kara Lindsay (Newsies), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill), Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants), Tyler Hanes (Cats, A Chorus Line), Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!), Rory O'Malley (Book of Mormon), Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), and many more Broadway stars.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jelani Remy
Jelani Remy
Danny Becker
Danny Becker
Tyler Joseph Ellis
Tyler Joseph Ellis

Related Articles
Discover Six New L.A. Neighborhoods With Season Two of Antaeus Theatre Companys ZIP CODE P Photo

Discover Six New L.A. Neighborhoods With Season Two of Antaeus Theatre Company's ZIP CODE PLAYS

LISTEN: Tony Nominee Bobby Steggert Wraps Up Season Three of ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST Podcas Photo

LISTEN: Tony Nominee Bobby Steggert Wraps Up Season Three of ANXIETY AND THE ARTIST Podcast

LISTEN: Madilyn Jaz & Zell Steele Morrow Discuss What it Takes to have Success in the Photo

LISTEN: Madilyn Jaz & Zell Steele Morrow Discuss What it Takes to have Success in the Industry on TAKE A BOW Podcast

Listen: Latino Theater Company Releases OFFSTAGE/UNMASKED Podcast Photo

Listen: Latino Theater Company Releases OFFSTAGE/UNMASKED Podcast


More Hot Stories For You