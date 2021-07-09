LISTEN: Cynthia Erivo Releases New Single 'Day Off'

Cynthia Erivo has released a new single: "Day Off."

The song comes off Erivo's upcoming album Ch. 1 Vs. 1, which is set to be released on September 17th.

The first single from the album - "The Good" - is also available to hear on all streaming services.

Listen to "Day Off" below!

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of The Color Purple.

She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of The Color Purple (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

She was nominated for two Academy Awards in 2020 for her work in Harriet.