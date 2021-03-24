LISTEN: Cady Huffman Talks ELECTRIC ISLAND & More on Broadway's Backbone

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you new episodes of Broadway's Backbone- a podcast dedicated to the men and woman of the ensemble: the chorus of dancers, singers, and actors that are the foundation of every Broadway musical. These often-unsung gypsies are the hardest working people on the boards and are Broadway's backbone.

Each episode features an interview with a Broadway vet, in which they speak about their life, career and dreams, and the topics that aren't always shared. The life of a gypsy maybe full of passion, but not always filled with glamour. Each guest shares intimate details about their journey. There is no mud slinging, but expect a little dirt. The podcast is in honor of the folks of the ensemble and the people who plan to be them.

Tony winner Cady Huffman directed the Actors Fund presentation of "Electric Island," which premieres March 25th at 8:00pm. From Will's favorite to Ulla to a burlesque communist, Cady Huffman continues to do her best and put it out there. After years of scrutiny she took a breathe and accepted perfection doesn't exist, women are stronger together, and being loving is her strength. With the motto that lilies grow in the mud, the best is yet to come and will be utterly surprising.