LIGHTNING THIEF Composer Rob Rokicki To Release New EP Next Month

Rob Rokicki, the composer and lyricist behind The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is set to release a five-track instrumental EP, Clouds Kept Moving.

The EP is a quarantine project for the composer who wrote its tracks within the last five months.

The album also features an appearance from Lightning Thief cast member, Sarah Beth Pfeifer.

Clouds Keep Moving will be available on all streaming platforms December 1.

Rob Rokicki is the composer/lyricist of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz); nominated for three Drama Desk Awards, an Off-Broadway Alliance, and a Lortel Award.

His work has been featured at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, Feinstein's/54 Below, and the Other Palace in London. He is an American Harmony Award recipient and two-time Larson Award finalist.

12.1.20 releasing a brand new EP of lo-fi chill instrumentals (featuring @itsmesbp). This project has kept me going on my down days & I hope brings joy to folks. It will avail on all major streaming platforms. pic.twitter.com/i6WixZPsVa - Rob Rokicki (@rrokicks) November 20, 2020

