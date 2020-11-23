LIGHTNING THIEF Composer Rob Rokicki To Release New EP Next Month
The album will be available on all streaming platforms December 1.
Rob Rokicki, the composer and lyricist behind The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is set to release a five-track instrumental EP, Clouds Kept Moving.
The EP is a quarantine project for the composer who wrote its tracks within the last five months.
The album also features an appearance from Lightning Thief cast member, Sarah Beth Pfeifer.
Clouds Keep Moving will be available on all streaming platforms December 1.
Rob Rokicki is the composer/lyricist of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical (book by Joe Tracz); nominated for three Drama Desk Awards, an Off-Broadway Alliance, and a Lortel Award.
His work has been featured at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, Ars Nova, Feinstein's/54 Below, and the Other Palace in London. He is an American Harmony Award recipient and two-time Larson Award finalist.
12.1.20 releasing a brand new EP of lo-fi chill instrumentals (featuring @itsmesbp). This project has kept me going on my down days & I hope brings joy to folks. It will avail on all major streaming platforms. pic.twitter.com/i6WixZPsVa- Rob Rokicki (@rrokicks) November 20, 2020
More Hot Stories For You
-
John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask Respond to HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Casting Controversy, Saying Anyone Should Be Allowed to Play the Role
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Sydney season of Hedwig and the Angry Inch has been postponed following controversy surrounding the casting ...
Kirstin Maldonado Joins Broadway-Aimed CHILDREN OF EDEN
GRAMMY Award winning artist of Pentatonix and Broadway star, Kirstin Maldonado, will be joining the much anticipated Children of Eden production, sche...
VIDEO: Meryl Streep Raps in 'Wear Your Crown' From THE PROM
The original song 'Wear Your Crown' from the upcoming film adaptation of The Prom has been released!...
Broadway's Alex Weisman Undergoes Surgery After Being Punched in a Subway Station
Broadway actor Alex Weisman was injured after being punched by a man in a Manhattan subway station. Weisman had to undergo laser eye surgery after bei...
Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN and COME FROM AWAY Will Perform on Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS
BroadwayWorld has learned that two Broadway casts will perform on the 60th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade on CBS. Dear Evan Hansen will perform 'You W...
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Begins Performances in Taiwan With An Audience of Over 5000
The cast of The Phantom of the Opera has completed a 14-day quarantine and begun performances in Taiwan on November 19 at Taipei Arena....