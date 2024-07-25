LIFELINE Concept Recording Featuring Aaron Lazar, Arielle Jacobs & More Out Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Center Stage Records will release the concept recording of LIFELINE, the new musical written by Becky Hope-Palmer with music and lyrics by Robin Hiley. The recording features performances by Aaron Lazar, Arielle Jacobs, Nathan Salstone, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and Mia Gerachis.

The album is available Friday, July 26, 2024 at www.CenterStageRecords.com and at all digital outlets. It can be pre-saved now at https://orcd.co/lifelineconcept.

The musical Lifeline, written by Becky Hope-Palmer with music and lyrics by Robin Hiley, takes audiences on a captivating journey into the life of Alexander Fleming, the Scottish scientist whose discovery of penicillin revolutionized medicine. Beginning in 1928, the story unfolds as Fleming stumbles upon a mold that would change the course of history. Featuring a Scottish folk-influenced score, the musical brings to life the struggles, triumphs, and impact of this groundbreaking scientific achievement.

Lifeline goes beyond the historical narrative of Alexander Fleming's discovery of penicillin. The musical weaves together two parallel stories, intertwining Fleming's journey with that of Jess, a present-day doctor. Jess' childhood sweetheart, Aaron, is battling cancer, adding an emotional layer to the narrative. The audience witnesses Aaron's desperate desire to resume a normal life and rekindle their romance, all while his fate hangs in the balance. The musical delves into the timeless themes of hope, resilience, and the human spirit.

Featuring an all-star cast including Drama Desk Award nominee Aaron Lazar (The Last Ship), Arielle Jacobs (Here Lies Love), Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd), Drama Desk winner Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade), Mia Gerachis (Pretty Woman), as well as original cast members Richard Lounds, Sarah Haddath, Graham Richardson, Steph Strachan, Rhian Ferrigan and Jess Barker.

It also features an international chorus of real-life scientists and healthcare professionals, from previous touring casts to Scotland, Atlanta and Washington DC, who work every day with the global health threat of antibiotic resistance, which the musical centers around.

Previously entitled The Mould that Changed the World, the musical is a two-time Edinburgh Festival Fringe sell-out (2018 and 2022) and has toured to London, Glasgow, Atlanta and Washington DC (2022), and will enjoy an Off-Broadway run in August and September 2024. The concept album is produced by Robin Hiley. For more information, visit www.lifelinemusical.com.

