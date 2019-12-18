LES MISERABLES UK Tour Performance Halted Due To Onstage Fire

A performance of the UK touring production of Les Miserables was briefly halted last night due to an onstage fire.

According to reports, the actor portraying Javert accidentally set fire to part of the production's famous barricade while holding a flaming torch.

The show was halted and the stage evacuated while the fire was safely extinguished and damage to the set was assessed. The performance resumed after a pause of about ten minutes.

Audience members took to social media following the performance to discuss the incident:

Well that was exciting! My first ever Les Miserables and Javert climbs over the barricade with a flaming torch and sets fire to it! NOT PART OF THE SHOW! Cue fire extinguisher, rapid exit of corpses and lowering of safety curtain! #LesMiserables #cardiff #wmc - Helena Williams (@Rafaela99) December 16, 2019

Was so engrossed in Les Miserables tonight, I thought the fire was part of the show...until all the dead bodies started running off set! Superb performance #lovesamusical pic.twitter.com/tywCaI0kte - Sionz (@x_Sionz_x) December 16, 2019

This new staging of Les Mis opens on the West End tonight for a run at the newly renovated Stephen Sondheim Theatre, The touring production will continue its run in Cardiff through January 2020.

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this acclaimed new production of LES MISÉRABLES in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm.

It is the only version of the show produced by Cameron Mackintosh that has been seen around the world, in the last ten years, having enjoyed record-breaking runs in Australia, Japan, Korea, France, Spain, Dubai, Manila, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Broadway and two North American tours. The current American tour continues to play across the United States with dates announced up to May 2020. The show is currently on tour throughout the UK and Ireland playing to sell out business, with dates already announced until November 2020.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, LES MISÉRABLES is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.







