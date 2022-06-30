L Morgan Lee and Roger Q. Mason Join BroadwayCon Panel DREAMING THE QUEER FUTURE

The Dramatists Guild of America and National Queer Theater will present "Dreaming the Queer Future: TGNC Representation and Playwrights in the American Theatre" on July 10 at 11:20am at BroadwayCon.

Join 2022 Tony-Award nominee L Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Roger Q. Mason (Lavender Men, Lead Mentor of the New Visions Fellowship), National Queer Theater, The Dramatists Guild of America, and the New Visions Fellows for a conversation on trans and gender non-conforming representation in the theatre. Discover how TGNC stories are told and who is writing them down. In addition to Lee and Mason, panelists will include New Visions Fellows Ayla Xuân Chi Sullivan, Nick Hadikwa Mwaluko, Storm Thomas, and Chantal Vorobei Thieves. The panel will be moderated by National Queer Theater founding artistic director Adam Odsess Rubin.

L Morgan Lee

L Morgan Lee is an Obie award-winning actress and theatre maker most known for her performance in the Pulitzer Prize winning musical, A Strange Loop which garnered her a Tony Award nomination, Lucille Lortel nomination, and the distinction of being the first openly transgender actress to originate a role in a Pulitzer Prize winning piece of theatre. Recently, L Morgan was cast to portray artist Lili Elbe in a musical adaptation of the novel, The Danish Girl being workshopped in London. She is also developing a new play entitled, The Women (2021) which was seen in Ars Nova's 2021 Vision Residency. L Morgan is dedicated to being a part of work centering underrepresented voices on both stage and screen. "She needed a hero, so that's what she became." For more: lmorganlee.com

Roger Q. Mason

Roger Q. Mason is the lead mentor of the New Visions Fellowship. They are also the playwright of Skylight Theatre's upcoming Lavender Men, which re-imagines one of America's most beloved historical icons, President Abraham Lincoln, through a queer person of color's storytelling lens. Their work has been seen on Broadway at Circle in the Square (Circle Reading Series); Off and Off-Off-Broadway at New York Theatre Workshop, New Group, The Fire This Time Festival, Dixon Place, American Theatre of Actors, Flea Theatre, and Access Theater; and regionally at McCarter Theatre, Center Theatre Group, Victory Gardens, Chicago Dramatists, Steep Theatre, Serenbe Playhouse, Theatre Rhinoceros, Open Fist Theatre Company, EST/LA, Courage Theatre, Rogue Artists Ensemble, Son of Semele, and Skylight Theatre.

The Dramatists Guild of America

Since its inception in 1919, The Dramatists Guild of America has been the professional association for playwrights, librettists, lyricists, and composers writing for the American stage. With over 10,000 members around the world, The Guild is guided by a governing council of writers who each give their time, interest, and support to advance the rights of dramatists everywhere, including the right for dramatists to own and control their own copyrighted work. The Guild's advocacy, programs, events, publications, and other services provide dramatists with the resources, the community, and the support they require to protect their property, their livelihoods, and their unique voices in the American theatre.

National Queer Theater

National Queer Theater is an innovative queer theatre collective dedicated to celebrating the brilliance of generations of LGBTQ+ artists and providing a home for unheard storytellers and activists. Founded in 2018, National Queer Theater amplifies queer stories and experiences to increase visibility within the broader NYC community. By serving our elders, youth, and working professionals, NQT creates a more just future through radical and evocative theatre experiences and free community classes.

The New Visions Fellowship

The New Visions Fellowship is a rigorous year-long professional development initiative co-founded by The Dramatists Guild and National Queer Theater. The fellowship celebrates the brilliance of Black TGNC writers and seeks to uplift them in the face of the systemic exclusion that they have endured within American theatre.

BroadwayCon

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to a comic-con, tailor-made for fans. From July 8-10, 2022, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators as we gather to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2022 will feature panels, performances, interviews, meet and greets, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management. For more information, visit BroadwayCon.com.