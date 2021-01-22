Kyle Taylor Parker Releases BROADWAY SOUL, VOL. 2 Featuring Shoshana Bean, Jackie Cox and More

Broadway Records announced today the release of Kyle Taylor Parker's new solo album "Broadway Soul, Vol 2." The album will be available everywhere digital music is sold on February 12th, with a physical CD to follow on February 26th. Pre-orders are now available at all major retailers (with iTunes offering an instant download of "What I Did For Love" with each pre-order of the album) and BroadwayRecords.com.

Following up his highly successful debut album "Broadway Soul, Vol. 1" (hailed by Talkin' Broadway as "a formidable and fascinating dissection and resurrection"), Kyle Taylor Parker returns with a new collection of Broadway classics reimagined. Created as a full musical, and featuring Jackie Cox (RuPaul's Drag Race), Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Blaine Alden Krauss (Hamilton) and Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), the album features an eclectic array of songs from musicals as diverse as Hedwig and the Angry Inch, South Pacific, A Chorus Line, The Wiz, Follies, The Music Man and more, all filtered through the sound of a queer artist of color.

"Broadway Soul, Vol 2." Track Listing:

1. New Music

2. What Would I Do If I Could Feel?

3. Love For Sale (featuring Jackie Cox & Blaine Alden Krauss)

4. Some Enchanted Evening / All I Do Is Dream Of You

5. You Could Drive a Person Crazy (featuring Natalie Joy Johnson)

6. Sugar Daddy (featuring Jackie Cox)

7. What About Love (featuring Blaine Alden Krauss)

8. Till There Was You

9. Buddy's Blues

10. Falling In Love With Love / Mr. Pitiful

11. The Glory of Love (featuring Shoshana Bean)

12. What I Did For Love

"Broadway Soul, Vol. 2" is produced, arranged and orchestrated by Sonny Paladino, and co-produced by Rich Mercurio.

Originally cast as an Angel in the Broadway production of Kinky Boots, Kyle Taylor Parker went on to headline the First National Tour of Kinky Boots as Lola and later became the first actor to replace Tony Award-winning Billy Porter in the role on Broadway. Over the last decade, Kyle has been seen on Broadway, television, and on some of the most celebrated stages in the country including the Apollo and Radio City Music Hall. Kyle moved on from Kinky Boots to be featured in the original Broadway cast of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the Smokey Joe's Café revival Off Broadway, and NBC's Jesus Christ Superstar Live! All of this while carving out a unique place for himself in the music scene by marrying his love of musical theatre and Soul/R&B. In 2017, Kyle started a series of YouTube videos called "The Soul Sessions" with collaborator Joshua Stephen Kartes. The pair would take popular songs from the Broadway canon and outfit them as bona fide soul standards. This video series quickly became a live concert series and showcases of Kyle's unique powerhouse vocals; described by All About Jazz as "a clarion crisp voice... that lives on freedom rather than any fuel." Connect with Kyle at @ktpway on all social platforms.