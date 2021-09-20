Kyla Stone, Sam McLellan and More to Star in National Tour of ANASTASIA

The cast of the national tour of Anastasia has been announced! The company will feature Kyla Stone as Anya, Sam McLellan as Dmitry, Brandon Delgado as Gleb, Gerri Weagraff as Dowager Empress, Bryan Seastrom as Vlad, Medeline Raube as Countess Lily, Taya Diggs as Little Anastasia, Marley Sophia as Little Anastasia, Lance Timothy Barker as Swing, William Aaron Bishop as Ensemble, Harrison Drake as Swing, Thomas Henke as Ensemble, Dakota Hoar as Ensemble, Leslie Jackson as Ensemble, Veronica Rae Jiao as Ensemble, Evin Johnson as Ensemble, Ceron Jones as Ensemble, Madeline Kendall as Ensemble, Lizzy Marie Legregin as Swing, Victoria Madden as Ensemble, Christian McQueen as Ensemble, Elizabeth Ritacco as Swing, Taylor Stanger as Ensemble, Sarah Statler as Ensemble, and Lauren Teyke as Ensemble.

The tour begins in Evans, Georgia at the Columbia County PAC on October 15, 2021.

From the Tony Award-winning creators of the Broadway classic Ragtime and inspired by the beloved films, Anastasia is a dazzling new musical. This show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

For more information visit: https://anastasiathemusical.com/