Krysta Rodriguez, Courtney Reed and Olivia Puckett Will Star In THE SMELL OF THE KILL On STARS IN THE HOUSE

The virtual event will take place on Sunday, August 30 at 2 PM ET.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that "Stars In The House's" "Plays In The House" series will feature The Smell of the Kill by Michele Lowe LIVE on Sunday, August 30 at 2 PM ET in support of The Actors Fund. Helmed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt (Eureka Day, Hatef**k), the reading will star Krysta Rodriguez (NBC's Smash, Hercules) as Nicky, Courtney Reed (Cambodian Rock Band, Aladdin) as Molly, and Olivia Puckett (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Debra. Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill, Broadway Bounty Hunter) will read stage directions.

In The Smell of the Kill, during a late-night chat in the kitchen after dinner, Nicky, Debra and Molly realize their husbands have accidentally locked themselves in the walk-in freezer downstairs. Should they let them out? Or is this the perfect opportunity to free themselves from the flaws of their marriages?

Fans can watch LIVE on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com, and will be able to donate to The Actors Fund during the performance. Those who can't join the live audience will still be able to enjoy the show online until 2 PM ET on Thursday, September 3rd.

The Smell of the Kill is the latest addition to the "Plays In The House" series, in which luminaries of stage and screen read classics and new works on "Stars In The House" to raise money for The Actors Fund to help entertainment professionals in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Past performances include MACBETH, with Patrick Page in the titular role; BLITHE SPIRIT, starring Leslie Uggams and William Jackson Harper; TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS, written by and starring Nia Vardalos; HAPPY DAYS with Brooke Adams and Tony Shalhoub; THE HEIDI CHRONICLES starring Cynthia Nixon, Joan Allen, and Boyd Gaines; and MOTHERHOOD OUT LOUD featuring Andréa Burns and Justin Guarini, among others. On "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring together celebrity guests to sing and share stories: Jason Alexander, Sean Hayes, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Jeremy Jordan, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the stars who have joined since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes daily at 2 PM and 8 PM on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

