Kruz Maldonado Will Take Over Title Role in PETER PAN Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kruz Maldonado will join the cast of the national tour of the all-new production of PETER PAN, as the tour continues into its second year. Beginning February 21st, award-winning actor, singer, and stage performer Kruz Maldonado will take on the title role of ‘Peter Pan’ at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts in Jacksonville, FL.

Originally from San Antonio, TX, Maldonado’s passion for theatre ignited at the age of 10, and he has since graced numerous stages, captivating audiences with his talent and dedication. He has earned multiple performance accolades, including the UIL Best Performer Award for roles in All My Sons and Picnic. Regional credits range from Into the Woods (Jack) to Les Misérables (Marius).

In 2024, Maldonado represented the Majestic Empire/Joci Awards and competed in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (also known as the “Jimmy Awards”) on Broadway. He has also caught the attention of the film industry with his breakthrough title role in the independent film, Jack, and then won the Best Actor Award at the Texas Indie Film Festival for his role of ‘Miguel’ in the critically acclaimed film Desolate. Kruz serves as an inspiration to aspiring artists everywhere, demonstrating that dreams, with dedication and talent, can take flight.

Director Lonny Price is thrilled to introduce Kruz Maldonado as the high-flying ‘Peter Pan.’ “I’m so excited for the country to experience PETER PAN with Kruz Maldonado! He’s funny, moving, utterly charismatic and the way he connects with an audience is a real pleasure to watch! Kruz is ‘Peter Pan!’”

Cody Garcia thrills on as ‘Captain Hook.’ They most recently starred as ‘Willy Wonka’ in the national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and as ‘Buddy’ in Elf; Emerson College graduate Hawa Kamara delights audiences as ‘Wendy;’ Bailey Frankenberg, Choctaw and a Tribal Member of the Cherokee Nation is so proud to be a part of and witness the effects of this fresh version of Neverland as ‘Tiger Lily.’

The full cast is completed by Shefali Deshpande as ‘Mrs. Darling,’ Kurt Perry as ‘Smee,’ Levi Chrisopulos as ‘John,’ Camden Kwok as ‘Michael.’ The ensemble includes Jonah Barricklo, Ryan Behan, Christian A. Boyd, Eduardo Campirano III, Brandon Gille, Calista Jones, Brandon LaShai, Ernesto Olivas, Hannah Schmidt, Zanie Love Shaia, Aaron Stewart, Owen Suarez and James Douglas Vinson. The swings are Tony Collins, Leo Gallegos, Serenity Mariana and Cheyenne Omani.

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a newly-imagined production directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard, Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill) with additional book by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse (The Thanksgiving Play, What Would Crazy Horse Do?) and choreography by Lorin Latarro (Waitress, The Who’s Tommy).

“PETER PAN is one of the great treasures of the American Musical Theatre,” said Lonny Price. “The show nurtures and inspires the imagination of its audience and reminds us to keep alive the child within us all.”

“I am thrilled to be part of bringing PETER PAN to life for a new generation,” said Larissa FastHorse. “If you loved this musical before, you will still see the show that enchanted you, while discovering a PETER PAN that everyone can enjoy, without harm, for many years to come.”

Based on Sir James M. Barrie's classic tale and originally directed, choreographed and adapted by Broadway legend Jerome Robbins, PETER PAN features an iconic and unforgettable score by Morris (Moose) Charlap, lyrics by Carolyn Leigh, additional lyrics by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, and additional music by Jule Styne.

PETER PAN is directed by Lonny Price, with additional book by Larissa FastHorse, choreography by Lorin Latarro and flying sequence choreography by Paul Rubin, with music supervision, original adaptation and additional arrangements, fight music and dance arrangements by Andy Einhorn and fight music and dance arrangements by David Dabbon. The national tour has scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by Sarafina Bush, lighting design by Amith Chandrashaker, sound design by Kai Harada, projections by David Bengali, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas, fight direction by Rick Sordelet & Christian Kelly-Sordelet and “Tinker Bell” design by Paul Kieve. The Associate Director is Matt Cowart and the Associate Choreographer is Travis Waldschmidt, with casting by ARC/Duncan Stewart, CSA and additional casting by Michael Donovan Casting. The production is licensed by Music Theatre International. The tour is produced by NETworks Presentations, executive producer Trinity Wheeler.

The PETER PAN tour is conducted by Jonathan Marro. The stage management team is led by Megan Belgam with Kendall Stevens. The company management team is led by Luke Meyer with Tyler Pascucci.