Kristin Chenoweth Signs With UTA

Kristin Chenoweth has signed with UTA for representation in all areas, Deadline reports. The performer will return to Broadway later this year in The Queen of Versailles.

Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth most recently appeared in the pre-Broadway run of The Queen of Versaille in Boston, where she also acted as a producer through her production banner Diva Worldwide Entertainment.

Ms. Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voice-over, and stage. She is currently filming the romantic comedy Our Little Secret for Netflix opposite Lindsay Lohan. Notable theater credits include You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, (Tony Award), originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked (Tony nomination), and the lead role in Roundabout Theatre Company's On the Twentieth Century (Drama Desk Award, OCC Award, Tony nomination).

In 2009, Ms. Chenoweth received an Emmy Award for her role in "Pushing Daisies." Additional select television credits include "Glee" (Emmy nominations), "American Gods," "GCB," "Trial & Error," "The West Wing," Disney's "Descendants," "The Muppets," and Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!." Select film work includes RV, Four Christmases, Holidate, Deck the Halls, and A Christmas Love Story, which Ms. Chenoweth produced.

She has performed to sold-out audiences across the world and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ms. Chenoweth recently released her hilarious and insightful gift book, "I'm No Philosopher, But I Have Thoughts: For Saints, Sinners, and the Rest of Us."