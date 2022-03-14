Kristin Chenoweth Reveals the Advice She Gave to Ariana Grande About Playing Glinda in WICKED

Kristin Chenoweth has revealed the advice she has given to Ariana Grande as she prepares to 'pass the wand and the crown' to the pop star, who will star as Glinda in the upcoming Wicked film adaptation.

"I feel great about both choices," Chenoweth told ET, about the casting of Grande, as well as Cynthia Erivo in the role of Elphaba.

She went on to say, "I have known Grande since she was 10, so Ariana, I am very very proud of you. She knows. We talk every day and it's an honor and a pleasure to pass the wand and the crown to you."

As for advice, Chenoweth wants Grande to do her own thing with the iconic role.

"I told her not to think about me. To find her own Glinda," she said. "We talk about it, and we talk about life a lot."

Chenoweth was also asked if she, and fellow original Broadway cast member Idina Menzel would be making cameos in the film.

"You never know," she said. "I think I would be great on Yellow Brick Road somewhere."

The film adaptation of Wicked is being produced by Marc Platt Productions and will feature a screenplay by musical creators Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz.

In the Heights director Jon M. Chu directs the feature which will reunite him with cinematographer Alice Brooks. Chu had previously directed 2021's film adaptation of In the Heights, which also featured Brooks as Cinematographer.

Before Dorothy, before the flying house, and before the yellow brick road, there was Elphaba and Galinda.

Born with emerald-green skin, Elphaba is smart, fiery, misunderstood and possesses extraordinary talent. When circumstances force her to room with the bubbly blonde and exceptionally popular, Galinda, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships. From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, Wicked tells the story of Oz that you've never heard.