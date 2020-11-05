Kristen Bell & Jonathan Groff Reunite for Musical Film MOLLY AND THE MOON

The upcoming musical film is from Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. The pair created "How I Met Your Mother."

"Frozen" stars Kristen Bell and Jonathan Groff will reunite to star in "Molly and the Moon," an upcoming musical film from Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. The pair created "How I Met Your Mother."

The musical film is grounded in a personal crisis experienced by Thomas shortly after HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER became popular.

"Carter and I were running the show and between Season Two and Season Three, my wife and I were having our first kid, a boy, Elliot," Thomas told Deadline. "I was heading into parenthood and I figured everything was going according to the life script I imagined for myself. I'm going to have this healthy, perfect kid and come back and keep running that show. Instead, life served up an enormous curve ball to us. We discovered after he was born that Elliot had Jacobsen Syndrome, a rare genetic condition where something is missing in Chromosome 11 chromosomes...there was a genetic deletion where he was missing one of those chromosomes that contain certain genes that have certain functions in making a healthy, typical baby. We got a crash course in genetics all of a sudden and what all of that meant.

"And what it meant for Elliot is that he had several heart defects and needed open-heart surgery at only two weeks old, and we did not see any of this coming," Thomas said. "This was after almost a week in the neonatal intensive care unit in Children's Hospital Los Angeles. And all of a sudden, we are living this completely different story line than we had imagined for ourselves, our son going through OPEN HEART surgery at two weeks old. He weighed only about three and a half pounds, which also was unforeseen. So what ended up happening was, we were in the hospital for six weeks going through two different journeys. One was hoping that our son survived this heart surgery, which had a significant chance of mortality, and also trying to accept that if he lived through this heart surgery, we were going to have a kid who was different, who might have lifelong health and developmental issues. Those two journeys are so intense for anyone to go through. Meanwhile, there's this other journey that was going on, and Carter, as my best friend, had front row seats. What Carter heard me saying a lot was, 'My god, he's such a brave little boy.' Because Elliot, this little tiny baby, was going through this epic life or death battle, lying in this plastic box, this small incubator."

