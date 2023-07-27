Kingdom Theatre to Present Annual All Purple Honors Event

Join in for an evening of live entertainment and the announcement of All Purple honors recipients.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

Kingdom Theatre to Present Annual All Purple Honors Event

Kingdom Theatre of New York New York will present its Annual All Purple honors event. This distinguished occasion will feature, live entertainment . This includes the following, Staged Reading of a play short, "Two Sisters" by Barbara Blatner, live drama performance from the play "Choices Before Us" Written and Directed by Nickolas The III, live music performances and reception.

Join in for this esteemed event as they also announce their 2023 All Purple honors recipients. Reservations are required by contacting 347 843 9932 kingdommtc@gmail.com $25. Attire: All Purple.

The event features guest performing artists,

Derek Kendall, Flora Gillard, Heidy Z, Susan "Dr. Sue" Horowitz, Stephen Cornine ,

Sophia Loren Coffee, King Koa, Leeolive Tucker,

Nubia the MC and more.

Hosted by Robert Kay and Alisa Fidahic

For more information visit: Click Here





