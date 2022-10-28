Kidz Entertainment's BEFORE IT'S TIME TO SAY GOODNIGHT: A BEDTIME LULLABY Wins Best Animated Film at NYLIFF

"Before It's Time To Say Goodnight", the exceptional 3D animation recently created by Diane Baumann at Kidz Entertainment, Inc has been selected as Best Animated Film in the 2022 New York Long Island Film Festival, which took place from October 20 - 22 in Lindenhurst.

Featuring Pansie the Piglet (the lead character in the Kidz Entertainment collection), the children's informative film/cartoon - which is the 3D animated musical component to the story "Afraid of the Dark" - has collected additional acclaim in the independent film circuit as well, boasting four more film festival laurels to date including The 14th Annual Lady Filmmakers FF, San Diego Intl Kids FF, The Wellington FF in Wellington FL and the Kids First Film and Video Festival, with additional submission approvals pending and TBA.

"Ultimately, the goal is for my program to be a fun way for kids to learn about socialization, friendship, teamwork and a little bit of academia, while making a positive impact on their development and behavior", Founder and creator Baumann said.

Fans of the series will also want to make sure to pick up the latest Plush 'N Play Cuddly Fun "Every Little Girl Wants A Pink Piglet" which features a Cuddly Fun Plush with DVD including a virtual story, a 3D award winning bedtime lullaby animation, 25 printable coloring pages and a writing activity.

The 3-in-1 Cuddly Fun muff/handbag/plush animals have received a Utility Patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

For more information on Kidz Entertainment Inc, Please Visit: www.KidzEntertainmentInc.com