Kidz Entertainment's BEFORE IT'S TIME TO SAY GOODNIGHT: A BEDTIME LULLABY Wins Best Animated Film at NYLIFF
The festival took place from October 20 - 22 in Lindenhurst.
"Before It's Time To Say Goodnight", the exceptional 3D animation recently created by Diane Baumann at Kidz Entertainment, Inc has been selected as Best Animated Film in the 2022 New York Long Island Film Festival, which took place from October 20 - 22 in Lindenhurst.
Featuring Pansie the Piglet (the lead character in the Kidz Entertainment collection), the children's informative film/cartoon - which is the 3D animated musical component to the story "Afraid of the Dark" - has collected additional acclaim in the independent film circuit as well, boasting four more film festival laurels to date including The 14th Annual Lady Filmmakers FF, San Diego Intl Kids FF, The Wellington FF in Wellington FL and the Kids First Film and Video Festival, with additional submission approvals pending and TBA.
"Ultimately, the goal is for my program to be a fun way for kids to learn about socialization, friendship, teamwork and a little bit of academia, while making a positive impact on their development and behavior", Founder and creator Baumann said.
Fans of the series will also want to make sure to pick up the latest Plush 'N Play Cuddly Fun "Every Little Girl Wants A Pink Piglet" which features a Cuddly Fun Plush with DVD including a virtual story, a 3D award winning bedtime lullaby animation, 25 printable coloring pages and a writing activity.
The 3-in-1 Cuddly Fun muff/handbag/plush animals have received a Utility Patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.
For more information on Kidz Entertainment Inc, Please Visit: www.KidzEntertainmentInc.com
More Hot Stories For You
October 28, 2022
Lea Salonga has been featured on Pentatonix's new holiday albu, Holidays Around The World! Salonga sings along with the a capella group on a rendition of Jose Mari Chan’s Christmas In Our Hearts.
Shaker Theatre Arts Presents FOOLS
October 28, 2022
Shaker Theatre Arts Department presents Fools by Neil Simon, playing November 17, 18, and 19 @ 7 pm, in the Large Auditorium at 15911 Aldersyde Drive, Shaker Heights, OH 44120.
MADE IN AMERICA Opens at United Solo Next Month
October 28, 2022
MADE IN AMERICA is a funny yet shockingly raw autobiography written and performed by Japanese born artist Teruko Nakajima. She flees her homeland to escape a life filled with physical and emotional abuse. She tries surviving in America by becoming a Dominatrix, salsa dancer, and night club madame. But as the pressures in this new world overwhelm her, Teruko must learn to love herself before her own trauma destroys her.
Dr. Mark DeGarmo To Present At Transcultural Exchange Conference In Boston
October 28, 2022
D. Mark DeGarmo, Dance Scholar/Educator/Choreographer to Present at Transcultural Exchange Conference Boston Friday - Sunday November 4-6, 2022.
Applications For Springboard, The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's Flagship Training Programme Are Now Open For 2023 – 2024
October 28, 2022
The Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has announced that 2023 – 2024 SPRINGBOARD applications are now open for the second year of the ground-breaking, free two year training programme that aims to find, shape, inspire, and champion the next generation of performers from currently underrepresented groups in theatre.