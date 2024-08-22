Kerry Condon Joins Cast of David Haig's PRESSURE Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kerry Condon has joined the cast of Pressure, the upcoming screen adaptation of David Haig's play, according to Deadline. In the film, she will portray Captain Kay Summersby, the chauffeur and personal secretary to Dwight D. Eisenhower. The real-life figure was played by Laura Rogers in previous stage productions. Filming is set to begin next month in the UK.

As previously announced, Brendan Fraser and Andrew Scott will play Supreme Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower and Captain James Stagg in the D-Day drama, respectively, as they navigate the Normandy invasion of June 6, 1944. The movie is directed by Anthony Maras from a screenplay he co-wrote with Haig.

The stage version of Pressure made its world premiere at The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh in 2014, with writer David Haig as Stagg. Following a successful UK Tour, the play transferred to the West End in 2018. Kevin Doyle of Downton Abbey starred in the 2023 North American premiere at the Royal Alexandra Theatre.

In addition to her screen credits in The Banshees of Inisherin, Ray Donovan, and the MCU, Condon has the distinction of being the youngest performer of Ophelia in a Royal Shakespeare Production of Hamlet.

Film Synopsis

In the 72 hours leading up to D-Day, all the pieces are in place except for one key element — the British weather. Britain’s Chief Meteorological Officer James Stagg is called upon to deliver the most consequential forecast in history, locking him into a tense standoff with the entire Allied leadership. The wrong conditions could devastate the largest-ever seaborne invasion, while any delay risks German intelligence catching on. With only his trusted aide Captain Kay Summersby to confide in, and haunted by a catastrophic D-Day rehearsal, the final decision rests with Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower. With only hours to go, the fate of the war and the lives of millions hang in the balance.