Kerry Butler, Andy Mientus & More to Star in ANGEL OF ARKANSAS Industry Presentation

A by-invitation-only industry presentation of the new musical, Angel of Arkansas, will be held in New York. Written by Richard Oberacker (book, music, and lyrics) and Robert Taylor (book and lyrics) and directed by five-time Tony Award-winner Susan Stroman, Angel of Arkansas will be presented on Friday, February 23rd at the Perelman Performing Arts Center.
With an original country-pop crossover score, Angel of Arkansas is inspired by the real-life experiences of a young, single mother in the heart of conservative Arkansas, who in 1986 found her way to becoming a tireless advocate, activist and caregiver to untold numbers of men during the height of the AIDS crisis. Embraced by a new community whose capacity to find humor, hope and joy in the face of adversity was unlike anything she had ever known, Angel of Arkansas chronicles one woman's incredible journey from sheltered innocence to fearless compassion.
The Angel of Arkansas presentation stars Kerry Butler as Ruth, and features a group of actors portraying multiple characters, including Andy Mientus, Mauricio Martinez, Josh Strickland, Dudney Elson Joseph Jr, Nic Rouleau, James Harkness, Sam Simahk, Jacob Keith Watson, Shavey Brown, Joel Waggoner, Bud Weber, Nicholas Rodriguez and John Michaelangelo Kraus.
The creative team includes Annbritt duChateau (Music Director), Ann Marie Milazzo (Vocal Designer), John Shivers (Sound Designer), Tara Young (Associate Director), Robert Cookman (Associate Music Director) and Jacob Fjeldheim (Score Supervisor).
General Management is by Live Wire Theatrical.
