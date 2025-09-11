Kenneth Branagh and Helen Hunt to Star in Royal Shakespeare Company Productions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kenneth Branagh and Helent Hunt will be starring in upcoming productions at The Royal Shakespeare Company.

Branagh will star as Prospero in The Tempest, directed by Richard Eyre, and he will join Oscar-winner Helen Hunt - who will be making her RSC debut- in Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard.

The Tempest will run from May 13-June 20 at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre. The Cherry Orchard will be presented into The Swan Theatre from July 10-August 29.

Learn more about the full RSC season HERE! The RSC continues to expand its presence in the West End and internationally with the UK premiere of Liz Duffy Adams’ Born With Teeth at the Wyndham's Theatre now through- 1 November 2025, directed by RSC Co-Artistic Director Daniel Evans and featuring Ncuti Gatwa (Dr Who) and Edward Bluemel (Sex Education) as rival playwrights Christopher Marlowe and William Shakespeare. Co-produced with Playful Productions and Elizabeth Williams.

Fresh from its critically acclaimed runs in Stratford-upon-Avon and @sohoplace, the Royal Shakespeare Company, Good Chance, Rachel Styne and Jessica Foung’s co-production of Kyoto makes its US premiere at Lincoln Center, New York from 10 October - 30 November. Written by Good Chance Theatre Artistic Directors, Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson (The Jungle) and nominated for a 2025 Olivier Award for Best New Play, the production will see Tony-award nominated actor Stephen Kunken reprise his celebrated role as oil lobbyist Don Pearlman with further casting to be announced.

Elsewhere in North America, Lolita Chakrabarti’s acclaimed stage adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s best-selling novel Hamnet embarks on a three-date tour of the US in Spring 2026. Co-produced with Neal Street Productions, this stage production, directed by Erica Whyman will visit the Chicago Shakespeare Theater from 10 February - 8 March 2026, after which it will transfer to the Shakespeare Theatre Company, Washington, from 17 March - 12 April 2026, and the American Conservatory Theater, San Francisco, from 21 April - 31 May 2026.