Kennedy Caughell, Jelani Remy, Lana Gordon & More to Star in MOZART: HER STORY – THE NEW MUSICAL Staged Readings

Timeless Stage & Screen, Amas Musical Theatre and The Amas Musical Theatre Lab will present staged readings of MOZART: HER STORY - THE NEW MUSICAL, with book and lyrics by Tegan Summer and music and additional lyrics by Gregory Nabours. Directed by Kelly Devine with music direction by Mr. Nabours and dramaturgy by Colette Freedman. ShowTown Theatricals is the General Manager. The readings will be held on Monday, August 29 at 2pm and Tuesday, August 30 at 1pm at Open Jar Studios - Room 12L (1601 Broadway - 11th Floor, NYC). For reservations and inquiries, email RSVP@ShowTown.nyc. For more information, please call (212) 695-3741.

The Woman in the Shadows, Behind the Man in the Sun: Wolfgang's sister, Nan Mozart, is a brilliant composer who struggles to be seen and heard in the male-dominated 18th century court. When the young virtuosa, who is arguably more talented than her brother, is silenced and banned from all artistic endeavors, she rebels. In this untold story, two estranged siblings embark on a journey of love, hate, tragedy and redemption. Continuing the American musical's tradition of creative radicalism, Mozart: Her Story - The New Musical breaks new ground as it marries Mozart's classics with over twenty contemporary originals by Summer & Nabours.

The cast will include Kennedy Caughell (Paradise Square, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Justin Matthew Sargent (Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark, Rock of Ages), Robert Cuccioli (Jekyll & Hyde, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark), Angel Reda (Chicago, The Cher Show) Lana Gordon (Chicago, Hadestown), John Cariani (The Band's Visit, Fiddler on the Roof), Jonathan Mousset (Jersey Boys, Newsies), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, The Lion King), and N'Kenge (Caroline, or Change, Motown: The Musical).

Also featuring Bethany Ann Tesarck (Diana), Corey Mach (Kinky Boots), Grace Field (Hercules), Ambrose Martos (Across The Universe), Ashley Fuller (Opium), Bethaney Wellings-Davies (Cabaret), Jessica Jaunich (Bat Out Of Hell), and Tess Primack (Fiddler on the Roof). Stage Manager is Jeff Brancato and Summer is Producing.

These presentations are part of the ongoing Amas Musical Theatre Lab, a development series for writers, lyricists, and composers to mount public readings of their new musicals. The Lab is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, Actors Equity Association, BMI Foundation, Nancy Friday Foundation, The Princess Grace Foundation, Dubose and Dorothy Heyward foundation, the Lucille Lortel Foundation and through the generous support of many individuals.

Tegan Summer

(Book & Lyrics | Producer) Tegan Summer is CEO of Timeless Stage & Screen, and an NAACP and Ovation award-recipient. He also holds the worldwide stage theatrical rights for the properties of James Dean, Bettie Page, The Nicholas Brothers, and Amelia Earhart, in addition to the life rights for stage for Malcolm X and Harvey Milk. Current and Credited: Producer, Librettist, and Lyricist of the following: Lucky Numbers: The Story of the Peerless Nicholas Brothers with Kenny Leon's True Colors Theatre Company (Jamil Jude Artistic Director); Bettie Page, Queen of Pin-Ups * The Musical; Amelia - A Musical Tale of Bravery & Mystery; and the golden era musical, The Dolly Sisters: Icons of the Jazz Age, based on the biography by Gary Chapman. He is Lead Producer on the Broadway-bound Stormy Weather - The Lena Horne Musical, "You've Gotta Give 'Em Hope" - The Harvey Milk Musical, and Malcolm X - The Musical. Summer also produced the world premiere of _Marilyn! - The New Musica_l (Ogunquit Playhouse|Caesars Entertainment). Summer is Board President of Amas Musical Theatre, a Board member of the Foundation for New American Musicals, and a proud member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and the Dramatists Guild.

Gregory Nabours

(Music & Additional Lyrics) Gregory Nabours (Composer, Music Director) is an Ovation, Los Angeles Drama Critic's Circle, and NAACP award recipient, as well as the co-creator of the "Unauthorized Musical Parody" series at Rockwell Table and Stage, where he arranged and produced over 15 jukebox musicals based on popular films. Gregory's music has been performed all over the country, including the Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall. Musical Direction Credits include: The Color Purple, Into the Woods, Spring Awakening, Hairspray, Kinky Boots, In the Heights, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Assassins, Ragtime, Failure: A Love Story, Rent, A New Brain, and The Women of Brewster Place. Composer/Arranger Credits include: Marilyn! The New Musical, The Trouble With Words, The Masque of the Red Death, Bettie Page: Queen of Pin-Ups, A Candle In Jien'Jenu, and "It", which will be debuting in NY this October.

Kelly Devine

(Director) Kelly Divine is an Olivier Award-winning, two-time Tony Award-nominated director and choreographer whose artistic visions shine on both stage and screen. Her credits include: TV/Film Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO); Modern Love (Amazon); Katy Keene (The CW); Wormwood (Netflix); Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon, 5 seasons); Diana (Netflix); Come From Away (EOne/Apple+);The Upside (starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston, and Nicole Kidman); Detroit (directed by Kathryn Bigelow); Naomi and Ely's No Kiss List; Dear Dumb Diary; and Happy, Texas. Las Vegas Rock of Ages Live Immersive Experience (Bourbon Room). Broadway Diana; Escape to Margaritaville; Come From Away; Doctor Zhivago; Rocky; and Rock of Ages. She is currently in development for several projects including David Foster's Wildflower as well as an Untitled project with powerhouses Sheryl Crow and Kirstin Childs. In addition, Kelly's work has been nominated for two Drama Desk Awards, the Chita Rivera Award, and the Astaire Award.

Amas Musical Theatre

(Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer) is a non-profit, multi-ethnic theatrical organization founded in 1968 by Ms. Rosetta LeNoire. Amas ("you love" in Latin) is devoted to the creation, development and professional production of new American musicals, the celebration of cultural equity and minority perspectives, the emergence of new artistic talent, and the training and encouragement of inner-city young people. Amas celebrates its impact in pioneering multi-ethnic casting in the American Theatre and reiterates its commitment to this reflection of our diverse society. In recent years, Amas has emerged as a leading not-for-profit laboratory for new musicals, the most recent being Romeo & Bernadette: A Musical Tale of Verona and Brooklyn, ¡Americano!, Broadway and the Bard, starring Len Cariou and Red Eye of Love, which was awarded the Joseph A. Callaway Award for Outstanding Choreography. Its production of The Other Josh Cohen received six 2013 Drama Desk nominations including Outstanding Musical, a 2013 Lucille Lortel nomination for Outstanding Musical, and a 2013 Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best New Musical. Other shows that Amas has developed include A Taste of Chocolate, Triassic Parq, The Countess of Storyville, Distant Thunder, Marry Harry, Me and Miss Monroe, Aesop & Company, Signs of Life, Wanda's World, Shout! The Mod Musical, Lone Star Love, From My Hometown, Zanna, Don't!, 4 Guys Named Jose and Stormy Weather: Reimagining Lena Horne. Amas education programs include the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy, Lens on Live Theatre and in-school theatre arts residencies designed in partnership with elementary, middle, and high schools.

For more information visit: www.amasmusical.org