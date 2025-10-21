Kelli O'Hara Joins SHERIFF COUNTRY Series in Recurring Role

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award winner Kelli O'Hara has joined the cast of Sheriff Country, the new police spin-off of Fire Country from CBS. According to Deadline, O’Hara is set to play Miranda, the ex-sister-in-law of Sheriff Mickey Fox (Morena Baccarin).

Described as "sharp-tongued and formidable," Miranda is a rich and powerful figure in the Edgewater community and does not get along with Mickey, whose ex-husband is Miranda's brother.

The series follows the straight-shooting sheriff Mickey Fox, the stepsister of Cal Fire’s division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr of Fire Country). She investigates criminal activity while she patrols the streets of small-town Edgewater, contending with her ex-con father, Wes (W. Earl Brown), who is an off-the-grid marijuana grower, and a mysterious incident involving her wayward daughter. The show premiered on October 17 and airs Fridays on CBS.

Kelli O'Hara is an actress of the stage and screen. She won a Tony Award for her performance in The King and I, and was also seen on Broadway in Follies, The Pajama Game, The Bridges of Madison County, Nice Work if You Can Get It, South Pacific, The Light in the Piazza, Kiss Me, Kate, and Days of Wine and Roses. Screen credits include The Gilded Age, Masters of Sex, Blue Bloods, 13 Reasons Why, and Peter Pan Live! She will next be seen opposite Tom Hanks in The World of Tomorrow at The Shed.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas