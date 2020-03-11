Kelli O'Hara Joins RAGTIME Benefit Concert Starring Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell and More

The Actors Fund announced today that Kelli O'Hara has joined the cast of the upcoming benefit concert of Ragtime in the role of "Mother". The unforgettable music of the Tony Award-winning sensation Ragtime will once again be heard on Broadway in a one-night only benefit concert on Monday, April 27, 2020, at the Minskoff Theatre (200 West 45th St.) at 7PM. This celebratory event will also star original cast members, including six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald ("Sarah"), two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell ("Coalhouse Walker, Jr.") and Peter Friedman ("Tateh"). Additional cast members include: Mark Jacoby, Steven Sutcliffe, Judy Kaye, Lynette Perry, Jim Corti, Mark Aldrich, Dan Manning, Shaun Amyot, John D. Baker, Darlene Bel Grayson, Dara Paige Bloomfield, Kevin Bogue, Sandra M. Bonitto, Mark Cassius, Jamie Chandler-Torns, Albert Christmas, Pierce Cravens, Larry Daggett, Rodrick Dixon, Roberta Duchak, Bernard Dotson, Donna Dunmire, Adam Dyer, Duane Martin Foster, Patty Globe, Elisa Heinsohn, David Hess, Adam Hunter, Anne Kanengeiser, Mary Sharon Komarek, Jeffrey Kuhn, Joe Langworth, Elizabeth Lundberg, Joe Locarro, Michael X. Martin, Mary McCandles, Allyson Tucker Mitchell, Anne L. Nathan, Monica Patton, Orgena Rose, Gordon Stanley, Vanessa Townsell-Crisp, Todd Thurston, Leon Williams, Bruce Winant and Eric Jordan Young. All proceeds from this one-night only benefit concert will support The Actors Fund.

The performance is currently sold out; if you'd like to join the waitlist, please visit actorsfund.org/RagtimeWaitlist.

Based on the classic American novel by E.L. Doctorow, Ragtime has a book by Terrence McNally (Master Class, Love! Valour! Compassion!) and a score by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Once On This Island, Anastasia, Seussical). The evening will be directed by Stafford Arima, with David Loud as Music Supervisor and James Moore as Music Director and Conductor. On the original Broadway production, Mr. Arima served as Associate Resident Director, Mr. Loud as Musical Director and Conductor, and Mr. Moore as Associate Conductor. Additional credits for the one-night only evening include: Tara Young as choreographer, Peter Hylenski as sound designer, Wendall Harrington as projections designer, Don Holder as lighting designer, Arnold Mungioli as casting director and Tracy Christensen as costume designer. This evening is executive produced by Robert Pullen of Nouveau Productions.

The evening's production stage manager is Randall White, the stage managers are Dean Greer, Robbie Young, Sandra M. Franck and the assistant stage manager is Bernita Robinson.

"We're thrilled to have Kelli O'Hara join us as 'Mother' for this monumental performance. Her close friendship with Marin makes it all the more special as we celebrate this evening in Marin's memory," said Actors Fund CEO Joe Benincasa.

"Our community was heartbroken at the loss of one of Broadway's great stars, my good friend and original Ragtime cast member Marin Mazzie," said Actors Fund Chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. "Marin's courage and grace inspired everyone who knew her as well as her countless fans and generations of theater professionals. She was a true original." Mazzie received one of her three Tony Award nominations for her portrayal of "Mother" in the original 1998 production. She also was posthumously awarded a 2019 Special Tony Award in recognition of her advocacy and leadership within the theater community as a brave and dedicated voice for women's health issues and organizations.

"Ragtime is a quintessential American story-it's about the struggles of immigrants seeking a better life in America, it's about the reality of racism in our society, and it's about income inequality, juxtaposing these struggles against the incredible wealth of the 1 percent," said Benincasa. "Although the story takes place a hundred years ago, the issues it presents are relevant in today's society and the current civil discourse. We're honored that Stokes, Audra, Lynn, Stephen, Terrence and so many in this original cast are bringing back this beloved musical to help The Fund continue our ongoing work of providing a supportive safety net to everyone in the performing arts and entertainment in times of need."

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





