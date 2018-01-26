Keala Settle Will Sing from GREATEST SHOWMAN at the Academy Awards!

Click Here for More Articles on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie

BroadwayWorld has just learned that Broadway veteran and star of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, Keala Settle, will perform the film's Oscar nominated hit "This Is Me" at the 90th Academy Awards.

The song was written by Oscar, Tony and Golden Globe winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Also in the category is "Mighty River" from Mudbound, "Mystery of Love" from Call Me by Your Name, "Stand Up for Something" from Marshall, and "Remember Me" from "Coco." The anthem recently saw a triumphant win at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards, taking home the award for Best Original Song - Motion Picture.

Click here for a full list of 2018 Oscar nominees.

The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle that became a worldwide sensation. The Greatest Showman is directed by exciting new filmmaker Michael Gracey, with songs co-produced and written by Tony and Academy Award winning and GRAMMY®-nominated duo Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen), co-produced by GRAMMY®-nominee Greg Wells (Twenty One Pilots, Adele, Katy Perry) and executive produced by Tony and GRAMMY® Award winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen). The film stars Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman alongside Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Zendaya, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson.

The 90th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood, and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT. The Oscars also will be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide. Late-night talk show favorite Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the telecast.





