Katie Rose Clarke and Noah Weisberg To Star In DATE OF A LIFETIME at Abingdon Theatre Company

Casting has been announced for the Abingdon Theatre Company production of DATE OF A LIFETIME.

Directed by Nathan Brewer In the pressurized few minutes of a speed date, two singles suggest to each other what they think their entire lives would be like if they allowed their brief tête-à-tête to go beyond the "switch partners" bell. Competing comical and fraught visions of the future leave them wondering if the person they have just met is the Date from Hell or the Date of a Lifetime.

Katie Rose Clarke Broadway: Glinda in Wicked, Ellen in Miss Saigon, Hannah Campbell in Allegiance, and Clara Johnson in Light in the Piazza. National Tours: Wicked and Light in the Piazza. Regional: Cassandra Stone in The Heart of Rock and Roll at The Old Globe, Cathy Hiatt in Last Five Years at the Long Wharf Theatre (2014, Winner, Best Actress, Connecticut Critics Circle Award). East Coast debut of Craig Lucas' play Prayer ForMy Enemy as Marianne Noone at the Long Wharf Theatre Company directed by Bartlet Sher. Clarke appeared in the staged concert of Parade as Mrs. Phagan conducted by Jason Robert Brown at Lincoln Center. TV/Film: National broadcast Live from Lincoln Center presents The Light in the Piazza. The Good Wife (CBS).

Noah Weisberg: TOUR: Willy Wonka - Charlie...Chocolate Factory. BROADWAY: South Pacific, Enron, Elf, Legally Blonde. TV: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Modern Family, Major Crimes, Law & Order, Good Wife, Franklin & Bash, Bones, New Normal, Snowy Day. FILM: writer/director: Thank You Kindly, What's Life Got To Do With It. NYU.www.NoahWeisberg.com



Click here for more information.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You