Katie Finneran, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andréa Burns & More Join UP HERE Musical Series on Hulu

Katie Finneran, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Andréa Burns and more have joined the cast of Hulu's upcoming musical series, Up Here.

Deadline reports that John Hodgman, Sophia Hammons, Emilia Suárez, George Hampe, Julia McDermott, Scott Porter, and Ayumi Patterson will also join the previously announced Carlos Valdes (Miguel) and Mae Whitman (Lindsay).

Up Here is a new musical comedy series with original music by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Tony-winner Thomas Kail is slated to direct with Tony-winner Steven Levenson serving as show runner. Production is set to begin in New York City this summer.

After always struggling with the feeling that he doesn't belong, a cataclysmic break-up drives Miguel (Valdes) to reinvent himself as an investment banker to ensure that he is never hurt again.

The musical romantic comedy is set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, as they fall in love - and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

Katie Finneran will be a series regular as Lindsay's strictly proper and appearance-fixated mother. Burns will also be a series regular as Rosie, Carlos' mother.

Mitchell will recur as Ted aka Mr. McGooch, a beloved children's book author and illustrator that Lindsay had loved in her youth.

Recently seen on the screen in The Gilded Age, Katoe Finneran has been seen on Broadway in Annie; Promises, Promises (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Awards); Noises Off (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Awards); Mauritius; Cabaret; The Iceman Cometh; Neil Simon's Proposals; The Heiress; My Favorite Year; Two Shakespearean Actors; On Borrowed Time.

Brian Stokes Mitchell received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for his star turn in Kiss Me, Kate. He also gave Tony-nominated performances in Man of La Mancha, August Wilson's King Hedley II, and Ragtime. Other notable Broadway shows include Kiss of the Spider Woman, Jelly's Last Jam, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown and Shuffle Along.

Andréa Burns has been seen on Broadway in "In the Heights", "On Your Feet!", "The Nance" and "Songs for a New World." She was also recently seen in the 2021 film adaption of "West Side Story."