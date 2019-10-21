Katie Cappiello and Beau Willimon to Adapt 2013 Play SLUT for Netflix

Katie Cappiello is set to adapt her 2013 play Slut with Beau Willimon for Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Netflix has picked up the adaptation with a straight to series 10-episode order. The series will be called Grand Army.

Grand Army is a ride-along with the generation shaping our future. It revolves around five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn as they wrestle with sexual, racial and economic politics and fight to succeed, strive, wild out, break free and become somebody.

Cappiello is the show's creator and executive producer.

The series, which will debut in 2020, will star Odessa A'zion (Fam, Love), Amalia Yoo (Slut: The Play), Maliq Johnson (When They See Us), Amir Bageria (Degrassi: Next Class) and Odley Jean (Her Story Uncut).

The 2013 play Slut was a sold out show at the New York Fringe Festival. In the play, on a cold night in New York City, Joey Del Marco puts on her favorite dress, her highest heels, and meets up with her oldest friends, George, Luke, and Tim, for a little pre-gaming. They play video games, dance, and down an entire bottle of Absolut. Everything is hazy fun, until they squeeze into the back of a cab... Inspired by experiences of the teen cast members, the critically acclaimed play SLUT explores the sexual assault and shaming of a 16-year-old girl. Through Joey's story and those of girls in her community, witness the damaging effects of slut culture and the importance of being heard.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





Related Articles