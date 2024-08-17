Kathleen Turner Falls Ill During Performance of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kathleen Turner, who is currently playing Madame Armfeldt in Ogunquit Playhouse's production of A Little Night Music, fell ill during Friday, August 16 matinee performance, according to a statement from the production.

Understudy Jennifer Allen completed the performance, the evening performance last night, and will be on for this afternoon's matinee.

Directed by Hunter Foster, performances began at Ogunquit Playhouse on July 18, for a limited run through today, August 17. There is currently no word on whether she will return to complete the final performance of the run tonight.

Screen icon Kathleen Turner has garnered critical acclaim for her performances in movies including Body Heat, Romancing the Stone, Prizzi's Honor, Peggy Sue Got Married, and War of the Roses. Turner's extensive film credits also include The Man with Two Brains, Jewel of the Nile, The Accidental Tourist, V.I. Warshawski, John Waters' Serial Mom, Naked in New York, Moonlight and Valentino, The Real Blonde, and Sofia Coppola’s The Virgin Suicides. Ms. Turner has starred on Broadway in Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Indiscretions; The Graduate; and Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf. She is also a director and activist – particularly for women’s health – and finds it rewarding to teach master classes.

A Little Night Music, winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, is full of hilariously witty and heartbreakingly moving moments of adoration, regret, and desire. This musical celebration of love features the iconic song, "Send in the Clowns."

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, a book by Hugh Wheeler, orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick, and suggested by a film by Ingmar Bergman, A Little Night Music was originally Produced and Directed on Broadway by Hal Prince.