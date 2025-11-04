Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman to Receive Gotham Musical Tribute for SONG SUNG BLUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman will receive the inaugural Gotham Musical Tribute at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards Ceremony for their performances in the musical film Song Sung Blue. The ceremony will take place on Monday, December 1, 2025 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

“Kate Hudson and Hugh Jackman deliver performances in Song Sung Blue that are at once powerful, intimate, and deeply human,” said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. “Their connection on screen, and the soulful way they bring this true story to life, channel the timeless music of Neil Diamond while revealing their own artistry and spirit. It’s a film that reminds us how music can uplift and inspire — and we’re thrilled to celebrate their extraordinary artistry with our new Gotham Musical Tribute at this year’s Gotham Film Awards.”

Based on a true story, Song Sung Blue follows two down-on-their-luck musicians who form a joyous Neil Diamond tribute band, proving it’s never too late to find love and follow your dreams. Hudson and Jackman, playing the Milwaukee husband and wife duo, are joined by an ensemble cast including Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, King Princess, Mustafa Shakir, Hudson Hensley, Fisher Stevens, and Jim Belushi.

The film is written, directed, and produced by Craig Brewer, alongside producers John Davis and John Fox. Song Sung Blue, which premiered at the AFI Film Festival on October 26, 2025, will hit theaters nationwide on December 25.

It was previously announced that Noah Baumbach will receive the Director Tribute for Jay Kelly, Tessa Thompson will receive the Spotlight Tribute for Hedda, the cast of Sinners will receive the Ensemble Tribute, and Frankenstein will receive The Gotham Vanguard Tribute at the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards.

Winners of the 35th Annual Gotham Film Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday, December 1, 2025. Nominees were announced on October 28th, 2025. The full list is available here.

About The Gothams

As the earliest honors of their respective seasons, The Gotham Film Awards and The Gotham Television Awards recognize both emerging and established creators and performances. By celebrating bold, original storytelling that shapes the cultural landscape—whether in independent works that push artistic boundaries or commercial entertainment that connects with the broadest audiences—these awards further the mission of The Gotham Film & Media Institute’s year-round programming.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Focus Features