Kate Baldwin, Kyle Selig, Telly Leung, and More Set For ASTEP Christmas Concert

Artists Striving to End Poverty is celebrating its Eleventh Annual New York City Christmas: A Concert to Benefit ASTEP, taking place on Monday, December 9 at 7:00 PM at Joe's Pub at The Public in New York City. A special auction through Charitybuzz will feature exclusive experiences from Moulin Rouge, Jagged Little Pill, Hadestown in addition to Hamilton, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Mean Girls, and so many more!

What better way to get into the holiday spirit than an evening featuring Broadway's most sought-after talent singing new and classic holiday songs...with a twist! Along with your seasonal favorites, expect fresh, original approaches - pop, soul, R&B, rock and more - many of them captured on the Sh-K-Boom/Ghostlight album "New York City Christmas," available for purchase at the concert.

Conceived and produced by Drama Desk-nominated orchestrator Lynne Shankel (Allegiance,

Cry-Baby, Altar Boyz), the concert will again boast an incredible line-up of artists, including Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin (Hello Dolly, Finian's Rainbow, Big Fish, Full Monty) Chester Gregory (Motown, Sister Act, Dreamgirls, Hairspray), David Josefsberg (The Prom, The Wedding Singer), Telly Leung, (Allegiance, Aladdin), Alyse Alan Louis (Amelie, Disaster!, A New Brain (CityCenter), Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, The Jonathan Larson Project), Kenita Miller (Come From Away, Once On This Island), Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels, Promenade), Eric William Morris (King Kong, Corum Boy), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, Sweeney Todd), Grammy nominee Lauren Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Shea Renne (Allegiance), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls, The Book of Mormon) and Aurelia Williams (Once On This Island, In Transit).

Also appearing will be musicians Shankel (Piano), Joe Mowatt (Drums), Randy Landau (Bass), Peter Calo (Guitar), Eric Davis (Guitar), Summer Boggess (Cello), Max Mosten (Violin), Colin Brigstocke (Trumpet), Harry Hassell (Saxophone), Kristy Norter (Saxophone), & Jeff Schiller (sax).

Tickets for this performance may be purchased online through the Joe's Pub website https://publictheater.org/productions/joes-pub/2019/a/astep-2019/ or or at the box office at The Public Theater, 425 Lafayette Street.

ALL proceeds from tickets to the show and album sales go to supporting ASTEP's mission to connect performing and visual artists with youth from underserved communities in the U.S. and around the world to awaken their imaginations, foster critical thinking, and help them break the cycle of poverty. A special auction will also be featured during the concert, featuring sought-after items such as signed ASTEP merchandise such as hats, t-shirts, and bags!

For more information about ASTEP visit www.astep.org or e-mail Meg O'Brien at Meg@asteponline.org





